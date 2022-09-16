Karen Is Somehow Not The Least Trendy Baby Name In The US

When it comes to baby names the most popular names tend to follow pretty clear patterns. When a TV show becomes all the rage, baby names associated with the show tend to rise over the years following. The same thing happens in the opposite direction: when a name is in the news for something no one wants to be associated with, the baby name drops pretty quickly — in most cases.

The Social Security Administration recently released its list of the top least trendy baby names in the United States. The agency has been collecting data on baby names since the 1800s and their latest list notes the least popular names across the country.

The list was compiled by looking at the rank of the name in 2020 compared to the rank in 2021. The names that dropped the most significantly from one year to the next were ranked higher in the least popular category.

Looking at the list for both boys and girls, it’s what we would expect to see—a lot of the very year-specific trends quickly dwindle. The unique spelling of common names seems to run the least popular side for the boys. For the girls, we’re just shocked that there are two names on the list that are even less popular than Karen…

Baby boy names that dropped in popularity the most from 2020 to 2021:

Jaxtyn dropped 349 points from 935 to 586 Karsyn dropped 254 points from 954 to 700 Xzavier dropped 236 points from 1212 to 976 Willie dropped 210 points from 1202 to 992 Tristen dropped 202 points from 1056 to 854 Aldo dropped 200 points from 983 to 783 Hakeem dropped 196 points from 1155 to 959 Bentlee dropped 193 points from 1082 to 889 Marley dropped 188 points from 1130 to 942 Korbyn dropped 182 points from 1177 to 995

Baby girl names that dropped in popularity the most from 2020 to 2021:

Denisse dropped 471 points from 1323 to 852 Denise dropped 360 points from 1233 to 873 Karen dropped 263 points from 1091 to 828 Keily dropped 227 points from 1080 to 853 Nathalie dropped 221 points from 1133 to 912 Itzayana dropped 214 points from 971 to 757 Alexa dropped 213 points from 442 to 229 Meilani dropped 208 points from 1094 to 886 Lyanna dropped 203 points from 969 to 766 Elliot dropped 201 points from 773 to 572

To see the full list of more than 100 names, check out Social Security Administration.