The Most Popular Baby Names of 2021 Make One Thing Very Clear

For parents who are expecting, choosing a baby name is a big decision. There are a lot of factors that have to be weighed, including if you want something super unique or more common. So one of the first places parents begins their research is by looking into each year’s most popular names. And the Social Security Administration just released the top names for boys and girls in 2021. So here’s what you need to know.

On Friday, May 6, the Social Security Administration released its annual list of the most popular baby names in the US. The list comes from the data collected each year when parents apply for their child’s Social Security card. The organization has top baby name lists back to 1880.

The most popular baby names for boys and girls don’t change too much from year to year, and it’s pretty common to see similar names in the top spots year after year. So the 2021 baby names aren’t much different.

The top baby boy names from 2021

Liam Noah Oliver Elijah James William Benjamin Lucas Henry Theodore

According to data, the boy names that had the fastest rise in popularity are Amiri, Eliam, Colter, Ozzy, and Loyal. Conversely, the names that dropped the most in popularity include Jaxtyn, Karsyn, Xzavier, Willie, and Tristen.

The top baby girl names from 2021

Olivia Emma Charlotte Amelia Ava Sophia Isabella Mia Evelyn Harper

According to data, the girl names that had the fastest rise in popularity are Raya, Wrenley, Angelique, Vida, and Emberlynn. Conversely, the names that dropped the most in popularity include Denisse, Denise, Karen, Keily, and Nathalie.

The top names for boys and girls have hung on to the top 10 spots for years. Oliva has been in the top spot for girls for the past three years, and Liam has held strong to that spot for the past five years. The only baby name that is new for boys and girls this year is Theodore. And while these ultra-traditional names might be king for now, it looks like more unique names are rising in popularity as we speak.