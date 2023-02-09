Almost a month ago, the Teigen-Legend family grew by one. Parents Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcomed a daughter into their family, and they’ve been sharing some highlights as they enter into the newborn phase of parenting again. And although we’ve known the new addition’s name for some time, in a recent interview, Legend finally shared the inspiration behind his daughter’s unique name, and it’s a nod to some special people in his life.

Legend recently sat down with Jennifer Hudson on The Jennifer Hudson Show and opened up about his newest family member, Esti Maxine, and how the family — mainly his older kids — are adjusting to life in the newborn phase again.

Hudson starts by congratulating Legend on his new baby, and immediately his eyes light up while he introduces Esti Maxine as a photo of her pops up on the screen behind them. Legend then shares the inspiration behind her unique name.

“My great-grandmother was named Esther, and my grandmother's...middle name was Maxine,” Legend explained to Hudson and the audience. “So we incorporated two of my ancestors into her name and so it's beautiful. We're very excited to welcome her to the family.”

Little Esti joins a big sister and big brother, 6-year-old Luna and 4-year-old Miles. Legend shared that he and Teigen were worried about how their older kids would take to Esti — particularly after the family experienced the loss of their son, Jack, five months into Teigen’s last pregnancy.

"We were worried because they seemed a little jealous when Chrissy was pregnant, and I was worried that they wouldn't be excited to welcome her home," he shared.

"But they've exceeded our expectations of how loving and excited they are. They're just truly thrilled to be older siblings now."

To hear more, watch Legend’s appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show on YouTube.