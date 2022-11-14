What is the official age you become an adult? Is it a number or more of a feeling? Despite being 33 years old, married, and a dad to two kids, musician Joe Jonas recently admitted to feeling like a kid while raising kids. Jonas also discusses living his life in the spotlight and why it’s important that he not be a fully “open book.”

In an interview with Mr. Porter, Jonas touched on how life has changed since welcoming his second child. Jonas and his wife, Sophie Turner, welcomed a second baby, a girl, who joined their two-year-old daughter Willa earlier this year. (The second baby’s name is currently not publicly known.)

"I'm a little less scared," Jonas admitted. "You don't need to check their pulse constantly to make sure they're breathing. You get over those fears."

However, despite being a dad to two kids, married, and in his early thirties, Jonas isn’t feeling super experienced in the parenting department yet.

"I feel like a kid raising kids," he shared.

Jonas also spoke about life as a husband, a dad, and being in the public eye. "I want to feel like an open book," he said. "But when we started dating, I realized that I didn't have a ton of stuff that was just for me. And in the end, it makes me a better person to have something for myself."

Keeping his private life more private has given him that something that’s just for him. But at the same time, he understands he and Turner being in the public eye is a byproduct of their careers. And for Jonas, he says there’s a good give and take there that makes it worth it.

"I come back to why I do this," Joe explained. "I'm still so grateful to do this, so if being in the public eye comes with some of that drama and the eye-rolling and if you have to swat some beef with a person you met once, then so be it.

He added, "Besides, if it means I get to wake up and do this another day, then it's all worth it.”