Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have a lot to celebrate! The couple recently welcomed their second child together after confirming a few months ago that another baby was on the way. Don’t hold out for photos or more details about their second child though, because the baby’s sex is all they’re telling you.

Joe and Sophie are officially mom and dad to two kids now, their representatives confirm to People. “Joe and Sophie are happy to announce the arrival of their baby girl,” the reps shared. Their newest bundle joins the couple’s first child, Willa, born in July 2020.

That’s all the information they’re giving for now. Other celebrities happily share all the details about their baby, including their birth date and what birth was like, along with a baby picture or two. But Joe and Sophie haven’t for Willa, and they likely won’t for their second child either.

All we know about the couple’s first baby is her name and that she was born in July 2020. Although there were rumors that Sophie was pregnant during that time, it wasn’t confirmed by herself or Joe until after their baby’s birth.

Keeping the details to themselves has been a very intentional decision. Sophie has been vocal about wanting her kids’ privacy protected. In May 2021, when their daughter was about 10 months old — and the couple hadn’t even shared the sex of their baby yet — Sophie called out paparazzi.

"It's [expletive] creepy that grown old men taking pictures of a baby without their permission," Sophie wrote in an Instagram story at the time. "I'm sickened, I'm disgusted and I'm respectfully asking everyone to stop following us around and stop trying to take pictures of our daughter and especially printing them."

In May of this year, Sophie spoke to Elle about how her daughter Willa was preparing to become a big sister. When asked if her daughter understands that there’s going to be another kid in the house, Sophie said while Willa is only 2, she knows something is up.

“I’ll point to my stomach and say, ‘What’s in there?’ And she’ll go, ‘Baby.’ But then she points to her own stomach and says, ‘Baby,’ and then she’ll point to her dad’s tummy and say, ‘Baby.’ So, I think she just thinks that a belly is a baby and that’s the name for it,” Sophie said.

“But she is a lot clingier than normal,” she added, “so I think she has an idea. She wants Mummy all of the time — she’s claiming her territory.”

We’re sure Willa is having a lovely time getting to know her little sister and congrats to Sophie and Joe!