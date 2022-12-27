What Ben And JLo’s First Christmas Can Teach All New Blended Families

Jennifer Lopez had a very busy Christmas, her first Christmas since she married Ben Affleck and their first as a blended family. The multi-hyphenate star gave fans a glimpse into her festivities which included “double the fun” and “triple the chaos.”

According to Today, Lopez released her “On the JLO” newsletter on Dec. 26 to send “a little holiday cheer” to her fans. She also took the opportunity to share details of her holiday with her blended family, including her 14-year-old twins, Max and Emme, and Ben’s three kids, 17-year-old Violet, 13-year-old Seraphina, and 10-year-old Samuel.

Lopez was happy to bring back a pre-pandemic tradition to her holiday season. "For the past 8 years, we’ve been doing a Christmas Edition Taco Tuesday, where we get together and dress up and sing Christmas carols," she shared.

"During the pandemic, that went to the wayside, so this was the first time in a long time we were able to get together with people that we haven’t seen in forever.”

She continued, sharing that her party was everything she wanted it to be. “The party was filled with family, friends, colleagues, and people we’ve known from over the years. We sang and danced and had the most amazing time!”

Lopez said this holiday, celebrating as a blended family, “doubled the people, doubled the fun, doubled the love, doubled the presents and tripled the chaos!!”

JLo has spoken before about her love of the blended family she has with Affleck, telling Vogue last month that they’re intentional in how they support each other and their kids.

“What I hope to cultivate with our family is that his kids have a new ally in me and my kids have a new ally in him,” she explained. “Someone who really loves and cares about them but can have a different perspective and help me see things that I can’t see with my kids because I’m so emotionally tied up.”