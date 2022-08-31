The Key To Jason Momoa's Bedtime Routine Is Two Iconic '90s Sitcoms

For those of us who grew up in the ‘90s, sitcoms were a big staple on television. Watching them was part of our weekly routine — and now decades later, Jason Momoa says those same ’90 sitcoms have now become a part of the bedtime routine for his kids.

Jason recently sat down with People to talk about his new Netflix movie and he revealed a nostalgic bedtime ritual he has with his kids. He admitted that his daughter Lola Iolani, 15, and 13-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo enjoy binging popular ‘90s sitcoms together before it’s time to head to bed.

"So the things we've been watching are pretty funny. My daughter's massively into Friends. It's a trip to watch what I probably watched when I was a kid, now that my daughter loves this show,” he explained.

“So, I'm totally submerged back into Friends," he added. "And then we moved on to the next one, and so it's Seinfeld. So, it's kind of fun that they actually like ‘90s pop culture [and] sitcoms."

He joked that now that his kids are older, their routine before bed has changed a lot. "When they were young, it was beautiful because we'd tell stories and have wrestling matches and do all kinds of fun, cute things,” he shared. “But now my children are 15 and 13½, so they generally watch something," Momoa explains.

Both Friends and Seinfeld are available on streaming platforms so binging them is a different viewing experience than what we had back in the ‘90s — but they’re better without the commercials.