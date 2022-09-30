George Clooney’s Kid Learned He Was ‘Batman.’ Then He Dunked On Dad

Most of us look at George Clooney as an accomplished actor, true hunk, and overall nice guy. In other words, we’d probably be intimidated by him if we ran into him in public and for his fame alone — getting a little star-struck since he’s a very well-known star. However, he doesn’t get the same treatment at home from his kids. Recently, Clooney opened up about how his son reacted when he found out his dad once played Batman... and it’s cutting.

According to ET, George admitted that his 5-year-old son, Alexander, isn’t impressed with him being a famous movie star. George spoke with CBS Mornings and shared a hilarious story about his son’s favorite superhero, Batman.

“Alexander's favorite superhero is Batman, and I say, ‘What's your favorite superhero?' and he goes 'Batman,’” George said. “And I say, ‘You know, I was Batman.' and he goes, ‘Yeah, but not anymore.’ If only he knew how true that was.”

We’ve probably all tried to pretend we were a superhero for our kids. George literally was, playing the character in the 1997 Batman & Robin movie... in what many Batman fans consider to be one of the worst Batman movies, well, ever. Whether his son knows that or not, or he’s just being a typical kid who thinks dad is just dad, is another question altogether.

George is also dad to Alexander’s twin sister, Ella, and he joked that he and his wife, Amal, set themselves up for failure by prioritizing raising their kids to be well-rounded.

“We made a terrible mistake,” George said. “We taught them Italian. But we don’t speak Italian, so we armed them with a language they can harm us with.”

George said that for him and Amal, they put a focus on their parenting by teaching their kids to look out for others.

"The same thing I think everybody wants to instill in their kids, really,” George said.

"Which is to pay attention to other people," he explained. "In my family, the rules were always 'Challenge people with power, defend people with less power.' And if you can do that, you've had a good life."