Like father, like son! Multi-billionaire Elon Musk took to Twitter to share a personal photo, taking a break from his typical random stream of thoughts. Instead, he shared an old photo of himself and his son X Æ A-XII (Elon calls him X for short). And they look a lot alike.

We know how genetics work and understand it’s not unusual to see kiddo who looks like their parent. But Given Elon’s unique personality, it can be hard to imagine what he might have been like as a child. Recently, the Tesla CEO shared a photo of himself and X, born in May 2020.

“Thanksgiving last year after watching one too many episodes of Vikings,” Elon wrote, sharing a pic of him kneeling behind X and holding his hand.

One person even went and found an old photo of Elon as a toddler and compared him to X now.

Elon is a dad to ten kids, and X is his oldest child of two he shares with Grimes. He’s also the dad to six kids with his first wife, Justine Musk (their oldest child died as a baby due to SIDS), and most recently welcomed two kids with Shivon Zilis, an executive at his company, Neuralink.