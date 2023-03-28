When you become a parent, your interests change; just ask Chris Pratt. The actor, who recently welcomed his third baby — his second with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger — admits his TV viewing habits have changed, and it's hilariously relatable.

Speaking with E! News, Pratt joked that his favorite TV show has changed since his second daughter, Eloise Christina, was born ten months ago. Now, his favorite thing to watch on TV is his baby monitor.

"It's this new show where you just hope and pray that they stay asleep all night," Pratt joked. "It's been really great. Drama, some comedy."

Pratt, who is also dad to 2-year-old Lyla, plus 10-year-old Jack, who he co-parents with his ex, Anna Faris, admitted that bedtime at his house is always a production. For him, the biggest bedtime challenge is getting his kids to stay in bed once he tucks them in, saying, “it’s like the game Operation.”

"That's like an obstacle course," Pratt joked, speaking to trying to sneak out of the room when his kiddos fall asleep. "And I have one ankle...that cracks every third step. I got a loud ankle, and so I have to hobble out on one leg, or else I wake the baby up."

Pratt previously told Fatherly that parenthood might not be for everyone, but it’s a role he loves and takes very seriously.

“Those of us who are lucky enough to be parents and really love it and are passionate about it — the coolest part would be how your life’s priorities are completely re-shifted,” he shared.