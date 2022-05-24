Congrats are in order! Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt welcomed another baby girl into the world. The couple shared the news that their daughter was born (and shared her sweet baby name) on Saturday, May 21, and the family is doing well.

While they haven’t shared a photo of their little one yet (and they actually might never do so), the new parents did share their daughter’s name and it might be a sweet nod to family.

Chris and Katherine shared the news on each of their Instagram accounts that they recently welcomed their second baby together into the world. Their announcement confirmed they had a girl and shared her adorable name at the same time.

"We are so excited to announce the birth of our second daughter, Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt. Mama and baby are doing well," the captions read. "We feel beyond blessed and grateful. Love, Katherine and Chris."

Baby Eloise joins Chris, Katherine, and their older daughter Lyla Maria, who was born in August 2020. Chris also shares 9-year-old son Jack with his ex-wife Anna Faris.

Chris’s son, Jack, and his older daughter, Lyla Maria, both have names that are a sweet nod to family members. Jack appears to be named after Anna’s father, Jack Faris, and Lyla Maria shares a name with Katherine’s mom, Maria Shriver.

And that tradition seems to hold true for their newest baby, too, with Eloise sharing a name with Katherine’s sister, Christina.

Congratulations to Chris and Katherine, and welcome to the world, Eloise Christina!