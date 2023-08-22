Nine-year-old Grayson Roberts turned lemons into lemonade for his neighborhood lemonade stand — and then Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker turned that lemonade stand into a full-fledged summer concert.

As reported by Entertainment Tonight, Barker surprised 9-year-old Grayson after his story went viral on social media. On August 14, social media star Charlie Rocket introduced his 1 million followers to Grayson with a video showing his lemonade stand.

"I saw this little kid," Rocket’s social media post read. "He's blind and selling lemonade in front of his house. But he has no customers."

Rocket asked people to help shower Grayson with love in the caption of his social share. “Let’s help him!!! He’s just so precious,” it read. “If u wanna help him with me, leave a comment, and we can figure out something we can all do for him!”

The next day, Rocket shared a follow-up post on Grayson and how the community was coming through for him. “As a community I want us all to come together to help Grayson and his fundraiser,” Rocket added. To help, they scheduled a “lemonade stand take-over” at The Dream Factory, which has been granting wishes to kids for more than 40 years.

Grayson’s story eventually reached Travis Barker, who wanted to jump in to help Grayson feel loved and supported — even on a day’s notice. With hundreds of customers already lined up at Grayson’s lemonade stand at the Dream Factory, Barker arrived at the fundraiser and surprised Grayson and his family with an impromptu concert. Barker played the drums, and Grayson belted out the vocals.

"Everyone was shocked Travis Barker was there," an eyewitness told Entertainment Tonight. "It was a huge inspiration for Grayson." Barker also donated money to Grayson’s fundraiser and gifted him a set of drumsticks.

"Travis is so great with kids, and to see the way he interacted with Greyson was truly awesome," the eyewitness shared.

