Ashton Kutcher has found his passion in running marathons, and he wants to foster that love with his kids, too. The actor recently completed his first marathon, and his family was there cheering him on, but next time it’ll be him cheering his kids on. According to his wife Mila Kunis, Kutcher is turning his attention now to training his kiddos to run a 5K — or 3.10 miles — as his next parenting and athletic challenge.

Kutcher recently trained and completed the 2022 New York City Marathon earlier this month, and the whole family was there to see him to the finish line. Kutcher’s wife, Mila Kunis, recently spoke to People about her role on Family Guy, but the conversation shifted to their kids, daughter Wyatt, 8, and son Dimitri, 5.

Apparently, they were inspired by cheering their dad on and wanted to train too.

"Now they're going to start," Kunis shared. "They want to run a 5K, and today he started training our kids to run. They did a half-mile run today. It's very cute."

According to People, Kutcher was able to complete his 26.2-mile marathon race in just under four hours, which is impressive — and his family thought so too.

"He nailed it," Kunis shared. "He did awesome. It's amazing for kids to watch their parents go through it because it's not easy. It takes a toll on your body, and so our kids got to see him overcome all of this. It was very cool."

Of course, it’s not likely the kids will be training as hard as their dad did to compete in his marathon. According to Cleveland Clinic, 8-year-old kids and up can safely train for a 5K run. The Clinic states it’s an “appropriate age group to safely participate in a 5K. Training should be around three or four days a week.”

Although the kids seem excited to join their dad in a new training adventure, Kunis isn’t interested.

"I can lie and be like, 'Absolutely!'" the actress says about being interested in picking up running. "But I'm not."