The legendary GOAT of tennis, Serena Williams, is beginning to take her final lap as a tennis professional by competing in the US Open, which she previously said is likely to be the last of her career. As the crowd keeps their eyes on Serena, in what will likely be her last pro tennis matches, in the stands is her biggest cheerleader: her daughter Alexis Olympia. For Serena’s first game at the US Open, Olympia showed her support for her mom with an incredible tribute look.

Sitting in the stands with her dad, Alexis Ohanian, the 4-year-old girl was pictured wearing an outfit that matched what her mom was wearing on the court. Both wore a sparkly Nike dress, but Olympia had another touch that paid tribute to her mom’s long tennis career.

Sporting braids and white beads, Olympia twinned with the hairstyle her mom had sported when she walked onto the tennis court for her professional debut in 1999 — and won her very first US Open.

Frey/TPN/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Before Serena entered the stadium to take on Danka Kovinić of Montenegro, a moving tribute video played, showcasing Serena’s incredible career. Narrated by Queen Latifah, the segment highlighted the accomplishments under Serena’s belt and why she’s known as the GOAT of tennis.

Earlier this month, Serena shared her plans to transition away from the sport so she can focus more on life outside tennis. “I'm not looking for some ceremonial, final on-court moment," she explained at the time, adding that she hates the word "retirement" and prefers "evolution" to frame her next phase in life.

Mark Sandten/Bongarts/Getty Images

While she pours her passions into other projects off the court, Serena shared that she’s also looking forward to fulfilling her daughter’s number one wish: to be a big sister. “I started a family. I want to grow that family,” Serena shared.

Until then, Serena’s giving her potentially last tennis tournament her all. She beat Danka in their last match together, so Serena is moving to the second round of the championship on Wednesday.