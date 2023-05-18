Alexis Ohanian Uses Chat GPT To Tell His Daughter Bedtime Stories— And We Have Questions

Alexis Ohanian, husband to Serena Williams, has found a, let’s say, unique way to keep their nightly bedtime storytime routine for his 5-year-old Olympia from getting boring. Instead of relying on the classic kid stories or his imagination to help his daughter drift off to sleep — he uses AI instead.

Ohanian, the co-founder of Reddit and a tech entrepreneur, recently sat down with Chris Wallace for his Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? podcast and admitted that he relies on Chat GPT to help him craft a unique bedtime story for Olympia.

When Wallace asked the proud dad about his daughter’s interests, he admitted, “She's more of a jock than a nerd at this point,” but he’s growing her interest in tech through AI storytelling.

"And so the way we do bedtime stories is actually by prompting Chat GPT and saying, you know, I'll ask Chat GPT to give me a bedtime story appropriate for a 6-year-old,” Ohanian said, according to People. “That will take 10 minutes to read."

Ohanian says that he gets a unique story when he asks Chat GPT and also gets to bring Olympia in for input on what type of story she wants to hear that night.

"It's like Mad Libs,” Ohanian said because he asks his daughter for prompts. “She says, 'Oh, three sisters,' and I'm like, 'Okay, three sisters.' What are their names? She told me their names, their ages. And then they have special pets. ... She's basically dictating the prompt for the AI. And then we hit enter, and we watch it come out,” he says. “I print it out, and I read it to her at bedtime."

Sounds a lot like...regular old bedtime storytelling? Except in this case, Alexis is outsourcing his imaginative musings to Chat GPT. Ohanian’s twist to a typical bedtime story isn’t all that surprising coming from his background as a tech entrepreneur — but we hope it’s not his only way to tell stories.

For one, there are hundreds of life-changing picture books out there to read and reread again. And also, let’s face it, it’s fun to make up weird stories with your kids, to see where they’re going to go, and get them excited in the creative process of storytelling — no artificial intelligence needed.