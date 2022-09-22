There are some people who, from very early on, know exactly what they want to do when they grow up. They find something that piques their interest, and from there forward, they're always on brand. Well, Grimes' baby girl, Exa Dark Sideræl, who she shares with Elon Musk, seems to have already found her zone, and she's not even a year old yet.

On September 18, Grimes shared a rare picture of her 9-month-old daughter, Exa Dark, on Twitter. In the photo, Exa is wearing a black onesie with an oversized pink bow in her hair. She has one hand on a copy of the book "The Birth of Tragedy" by Nietzsche — of course — and according to her mom, she's dancing to music.

"My daughter is dancing to techno over this copy of the birth of tragedy by Nietzsche," Grimes captioned the photo. "What a queen."

Grimes

In case you're curious about what little Exa was listening to, it was very much a Grimes vibe. In a follow-up tweet, Grimes shared her daughter "loves Boris Brejcha omg she's so hardcore haha," referencing a German DJ and record producer.

We know Grimes has always danced to her own beat, both in her life as a musician and as a parent. So, it makes sense that her kids know what they like — even if they're nine months old and love techno and Nietzsche.

Grimes welcomed Exa with Elon via surrogate in December 2021. While sharing her daughter's name with Vogue, she explained where the references came from. "Exa is a reference to the supercomputing term exaFLOPS (the ability to perform 1 quintillion floating-point operations per second).

However, in a recent tweet, Grimes said she might change her daughter's name. "Srsly Considering formally changing her name to Sailor Mars," she tweeted. And since it's Grimes, it's unclear if she was joking or if she really will—it could go either way.

Grime is also parenting her 2-year-old son X Æ A-12, whom she shares with Elon.