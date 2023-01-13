Choosing a family car is no easy feat. There are so many things to consider: whether you want to buy used or new, what size car you need for your lifestyle, whether to go hybrid, electric, or it doesn’t matter at all. Do you want a super reliable vehicle that will last a long time? And if you buy a new car, will it have a decent chance of getting sold on the used market when you’re done with it? Well, now, there’s a little more insight to the latter, with a new report from iSeeCars that highlights the 10 most popular used cars in the U.S.

Curious about which used cars are the most popular across the U.S., iSeeCars.com analyzed more than 9.8 million used car sales, calculated nationally, using the last five model years (2017 through 2021). Heavy-duty vehicles were excluded from the data.

There were some pretty clear metrics, with large pickup trucks leading the pack in sales for used vehicles. The rest of the list was topped with standard family vehicles.

“With more than 8% of the used car market occupied by the F-150, Silverado and Ram pickup there’s no denying America’s love affair with the trucks, despite their relatively low MPG numbers and the higher fuel prices we experienced in 2022,” said Karl Brauer, iSeeCars Executive Analyst, according to the report.

Here are the 10 most popular used car models in the U.S.:

Ford F-150, which was 3.3% of sales for used vehicles in 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, which was 2.8% of sales for used vehicles in 2022 Ram 1500, which was 2.3% of sales for used vehicles in 2022 Chevrolet Equinox 2.2% of sales for used vehicles in 2022 Honda Civic, which was 1.8% of sales for used vehicles in 2022 Toyota Camry, which was 1.7% of sales for used vehicles in 2022 Toyota RAV4, which was 1.7%% of sales for used vehicles in 2022 Nissan Rogue, which was 1.7% of sales for used vehicles in 2022 Ford Escape which was 1.5% of sales for used vehicles in 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee, which was 1.5% of sales for used vehicles in 2022

Two previous reports released by iSeeCars looked at which vehicles in the U.S. are the least reliable and which are the most durable, which were based on tallied mileage.

Only one crossover vehicle made the list of the least durable vehicles, with a twist. The Ford F-10, listed as the most popular used vehicle, was first among the least reliable vehicles, but only for the hybrid model.

To learn more about the most popular used vehicles in the U.S., check out the full iSeeCars report.