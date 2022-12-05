For many families, having an affordable, reliable car that won’t break down in the next five years is necessary to keep things moving. Although people always want to buy a car that will last for quite some time, with inflation driving up the cost of the sticker price on new and used cars, that need is amplified. Thankfully, a new report from iSeeCars highlights the ten longest-lasting vehicles in to help you research your next car purchase.

According to CNBC, the average transaction price for a new car peaked this past November. Citing a joint report from LMC Automotive and J.D. Power, the average estimated price for a new car hit a whopping $45,872! Still, another report by HIS Markit found the average time a car stays on the road hit an all-time high, too. In 2022, the report indicated that the average age of vehicles on the road right now 12.2-years-old.

This could mean that although the price of a new vehicle is increasingly expensive, the durability of cars is also growing. This not only makes vehicles more affordable in the long run and more reliable, but it means that when purchasing a new car, looking at how long the make and model lasts on average can help in the search for the perfect family car.

So which vehicles last on the road the longest based on mileage driven? To determine that, first iSeeCars analyzed more than two million cars produced and sold for at least a decade of the past 20 model years. From there, it ranked each model by its highest mileage-achieving cars. And one major takeaway? Your best bet is probably buying a Toyota.

“What we see is a list of highly-durable vehicles, capable of more than a quarter-million miles of use if properly maintained,” iSeeCars Executive Analyst Karl Brauer explained. “And to be clear, this study isn’t reporting the maximum lifespan of these vehicles. This is simply a measure of current odometer readings. Most of these cars are still in use and going strong.”

Here are the ten longest-lasting vehicles on the road today

Toyota Sequoia with a potential lifespan of 296,509 miles Toyota Land Cruiser with a potential lifespan of 280,236 miles Chevrolet Suburban with a potential lifespan of 265,732 miles Toyota Tundra with a potential lifespan of 256,022 miles GMC Yukon XL with a potential lifespan of 252,360 miles Toyota Prius with a potential lifespan of 250,601 miles Chevrolet Tahoe with a potential lifespan of 250,338 miles Honda Ridgeline with a potential lifespan of 248,669 miles Toyota Avalon with a potential lifespan of 245,710 miles Toyota Highlander Hybrid with a potential lifespan of 244,994 miles

For more details, including a breakdown of the best models for each vehicle group, check out the full iSeeCars report.