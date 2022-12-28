For many, having access to an affordable family car is a necessity. And having a reliable car — one that won’t break down in the next five years — means never having to worry about getting from point A to point B or the expense of purchasing a new or new-to-you used car. But not all cars are made the same, and with the inflation increases, which have driven up sticker prices, plus gas and maintenance costs, families need to do their car research. Thankfully, a new Consumer Report highlights the 10 least reliable cars to help you research your next car purchase.

Each year, Consumer Reports sends out its exclusive Annual Auto Surveys to gain insight into vehicle reliability. The magazine sends out a report to its readers, asking questions, including any problems they’ve had with their vehicle in the last 12 months. The magazine then sorts through that data, compiling results for vehicles built since 2000.

“Our surveys take a deep dive into the numerous things that can go wrong with a vehicle,” Consumer Report explains. “We study 17 trouble areas, from nuisances — such as squeaky brakes and broken interior trim — to major bummers, such as out-of-warranty transmission repairs and trouble with four-wheel-drive systems.”

After sorting the data and analyzing it, Consumer Reports then assigns a reliability score based on a 100-point scale determined by the number of reported problems. The lower the score, the least reliable — a title that the Ford F-150 Hybrid wins.

Consumer Reports’ 10 Least Reliable Cars On The Road Today:

Ford F-150 Hybrid, with a reliability score of 4 out of 100 Hyundai Kona Electric, with a reliability score of 5 out of 100 Lincoln Aviator, with a reliability score of 8 out of 100 Nissan Sentra, with a reliability score of 9 out of 100 Ford Explorer, with a reliability score of 16 out of 100 Chevrolet Bolt, with a reliability score of 17 out of 100 Chevrolet Silverado/GMC Sierra, with a reliability score of 19 out of 100 Jeep Gladiator, with a reliability score of 21 out of 100 Mercedes-Benz GLE, with a reliability score of 23 out of 100 Jeep Wrangler, with a reliability score of 24 out of 100

For more details on the least reliable cars on the road today, check out the full Consumer Report breakdown.