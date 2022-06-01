Many of us are familiar with the concept of the so-called “G-spot” in people with vaginas. That G-spot, named after Dr. Ernst Gräfenberg who studied women’s sexual anatomy throughout the early 1900s, refers to a spot on the front wall of the vaginal canal that can, for some people, produce intense, pleasurable sensations when stimulated. As it turns out, people with penises have a similar hot spot in their body as well, sometimes referred to as the “male G-spot.” So what is the male G-spot, where is it located, and how can you stimulate it? Here’s what to know.

What Is The Male G-Spot?

The male G-spot is a nickname for the prostate, that muscular, walnut-sized gland that produces seminal fluid to protect your sperm and generally supports ejaculation. According to Lori Lawrenz, Psy.D., a sex therapist with the Hawaii Center for Sexual and Relationship Health, the prostate — also sometimes called the “P-spot” — is actually a highly sensitive area for people with penises.

“The prostate is a gland with many nerve endings that, when stimulated, can release intense pleasure,” she says. “All bodies are different, but many penis owners describe experiencing orgasm with prostate stimulation.”

Lawrenz notes that not all people with a prostate may be able to experience a prostate orgasm, and there isn’t a lot of definitive research as to whether or how prostate stimulation alone can induce orgasm. That said, plenty of people with penises attest to the unique pleasure of having their prostate stimulated during sex. Prostate orgasms are often described as deeper, and more intense than typical ones induced through the penis.

Where Is The Male G-Spot Located?

The male G-spot, aka the prostate, is located beneath the bladder, between the penis and rectum.

“To access and stimulate the prostate, one can do this by feeling inside the rectum with the finger, approximately four inches inside and toward the base of the penis on the front wall of the rectal lining,” Lawrenz explains. “The tissue will differ from the rest of the internal rectal tissue, and it may feel like a bulb.”

How To Stimulate The Male G-Spot

1. Stimulate it with a finger.

You can insert a lubricated finger into the anus to reach your prostate, which Lawrenz says you should be able to feel through the rectum’s front wall (toward the belly button, not their back). Once you find it, you can start to gently massage it using circular or back-and-forth motions, she says.

“It is important to be gentle when accessing the prostate. Lubrication is a must,” she adds. “It is better to use the pad of the finger, rather than the tip. A consistent motion tends to give the best results.”

She also suggests using gloves for this, as the anus and rectum can of course contain fecal matter. Practicing good hygiene before and after any anal play are important to prevent the spread of bacteria, she says.

2. Have a partner pleasure your G-spot while you masturbate.

Lawrenz also recommends looping in a partner if you’re trying to explore prostate stuff. “It is very hard to stimulate one’s own prostate, which is why it is best done by someone else,” she notes. “Often the person whose prostate is being stimulated may want to masturbate and focus on penile stimulation simultaneously.”

While your partner uses their finger or a toy to stimulate you anally, you can use your hand on your shaft for double the pleasure.

3. Enjoy being the receiver during anal intercourse.

Anal intercourse often ends up stimulating the prostate indirectly, especially in positions that target that front wall of the rectum (i.e., the penetrating partner angles themselves to point toward the receiver’s belly button). If your partner doesn’t have a penis, you two can invest in a strap-on dildo for your partner to wear and penetrate you with, so you can still enjoy being on the receiving end of anal intercourse.

As always, any time you engage in any kind of anal play, make sure to use plenty of lubrication and start slowly. If you’re new to being penetrated anally, you can also minimize any discomfort by starting with fingers first, and then moving to anal toys with slightly more girth, before moving into full intercourse with a penis or dildo.

4. Massage it externally via the perineum.

If anal penetration isn’t your thing, you can still access your prostate externally, says Lawrenz. You can do this by gently pressing upward against the skin of the perineum, which is the area between the anus and testicles. Doing this should allow you stimulate the prostate indirectly and still feel pretty good. Just start slowly and with lower pressure to see how that feels before you try upping the intensity.

5. Try some prostate toys.

There are sex toys out there specifically designed for prostate stimulation, and the bonus is that some of these can be used solo. Prostate massagers are usually inserted anally and vibrate, or they might be something that’s wearable, such as a butt plug or cock ring, with an additional piece that stimulates the perineum. For example, check out the Lelo Hugo or this Intro to Prostate Kit from Adam & Eve.

Just make sure to look for something specifically designed for anal play, and ideally prostate play. It should have a flared base of some sort, so there’s no chance of the toy accidentally getting fully sucked into the rectum and trapped in there (yes, it can happen).

6. Ease into it.

If you’re exploring prostate play for the first time, take your time with it and ease into it slowly. Experiment a little bit to figure out what types of touch and penetration actually feel good to you, what’s not really your thing, and how and when you like to incorporate this type of stimulation. And make sure to start with a gentler touch, as the prostate is a sensitive area.

Other than making sure you’re being safe with your body, using lube, and practicing good hygiene, there are really no rules when it comes to how prostate play needs to work. Figure out what you like and run with it. And remember: If something’s not for you, it’s not for you. There are plenty of other fun things to try out in bed, too.