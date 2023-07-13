Dividing workouts into push and pull days has long been an efficient way to streamline and simplify your exercise routine. And although this way of working out isn’t new, it’s having a moment, thanks to TikTok influencers posting their gym routines based on the principle of push days and pull days.

Old-school thinking says that combining pushing and pulling movements is the most efficient way to strengthen multiple major muscle groups in a single workout. New-school thinking, however, says that by splitting your weekly weights routine into push and pull days, you’ll be able to work opposing muscles individually, giving one set the rest they need to repair and grow stronger while working the opposite ones in your next workout.

So…does it work? “For those with the goal of overall fitness combined with building muscle, these workouts are very efficient,” says Raphael Konforti, senior director of fitness at YouFit Gyms in San Diego, CA. “Splitting your workout into push and pull days increases the frequency each muscle is trained.”

Other benefits include being able to target specific muscles to increase strength, building bigger muscles (muscle mass) by overloading push muscles on push day then allowing complete recovery, and improving muscle function — the push movement is one you do all day long, whether you realize it or not. Every time you stand up, climb stairs, or close a heavy door, you’re using it. So push day workouts increase your functional fitness too.

Drawbacks of push workouts, Konforti says, largely involve the limited number of sessions you can do each week. Assuming you do three to four weights workouts a week, “with a push and pull day, you’ll train each muscle between one-and-half times to twice per week,” he explains. “The downside is that if a workout is missed or your schedule forces you to train a few days in a row, there will be less time for recovery to build muscle.”

So how do you create a workout routine around push exercises? The 10 moves here work both your upper and lower body push muscles, and can be done as one continuous circuit or split into upper and lower body push days, with a focus especially on the triceps, shoulders, pecs, quads, and glutes.

10 Best Push Exercises For Your Push Day Workout

For each of the exercises here, choose a weight that allows you to do 1-2 repetitions less than the total number comfortably — those last couple of reps should be difficult. Konforti recommends aiming to do three sets total for each move.

The Move: Push Ups

What it works: Pectorals, triceps

How to do it: Start on all fours, fingers facing forward. Keeping your arms straight, straighten your legs behind you until your back is flat and you are in an extended plank position. Bend your elbows, keeping them close by your sides, and lower your chest until it is two inches above the ground. Straighten your arms and return to start.

How many: 3 sets x failure (you can do no more)

The Move: Overhead Press

What it works: Triceps, shoulders, pecs

How to do it: Stand with feet shoulder-width apart. Holding a dumbbell in each hand, bend your elbows and raise the weights to shoulder height. Inhale, then exhale and straighten your arms over your head, raising the dumbbells toward the ceiling. Bend elbows and until your hands are back at shoulder height.

How many: 3 sets x 10-12 reps

The Move: Leg Press

What it works: Quads, glutes, calves

How to do it: For this move, you can use the leg press machine at the gym or resistance bands if you’re working out at home. Either lower the leg press weight until your knees are at a right angle or lie on the ground, raise your legs above you, knees bent at a right angle until shins are parallel to the floor, then place the resistance band around your feet. Exhale and straighten your legs (if using a band, straighten them in front of you, keeping heels off the floor). Inhale and bend legs back to start position.

How many: 3 sets x 15 reps

The Move: Dumbbell Chest Press

What it works: Triceps, pecs, biceps

How to do it: Lie back on a bench, knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Holding a weight in each hand, bend elbows and hold weights at chest height, palms facing in. Straighten your arms and press weights directly toward ceiling. Bend elbows and return to start.

How many: 3 sets x 5-8 reps

The Move: Skull Crusher

What it works: Triceps

How to do it: Lie back on a bench, knees bent and feet flat on the ground. Holding a dumbbell with both hands, raise your arms above your chest. Bend your elbows, allowing the weight to lower behind your head. Straighten your arms and press weight back up toward the ceiling.

How many: 3 sets x 15 reps

The Move: Overhead Shoulder Press

What it works: Triceps, deltoids, pecs, biceps

How to do it: Stand with feet shoulder-width apart. Hold a dumbbell in each hand, arms by your sides. Bend elbows and raise weights to shoulder height, palms facing in. Straighten your arms toward the ceiling, pressing dumbbells overhead. Bend elbows and return weights to shoulder height.

How many: 3 sets x 12-15 reps

The Move: Squats

What it works: Glutes, quads

How to do it: Stand with feet just wider than shoulder-width, toes slightly pointed out. Holding a dumbbell in each hand, bend elbows and bring weights to chest. Bend your knees and allow your hips to drift back, as if you are about to sit in a chair. Lower until thighs are parallel to the floor, then straighten knees back to standing.

How many: 3 sets x 5-8 reps

The Move: Calf Raises

What it works: Calves

How to do it: Stand with legs straight, feet close together. Face a wall and place your hands lightly against it for support. Rise up onto your toes, then lower back to start. (To make it harder, hold dumbbells in each hand, bend elbows, and rest the weights lightly on your shoulders during the calf raise.)

How many: 3 sets x 10-12 reps

The Move: Seated Triceps Dips

What it works: Triceps

How to do it: Start sitting on the edge of a bench, feet on the floor about two feet in front of you. Place your hands on either side of your hips at the bench edge, fingers facing forward. Slide your butt forward until it is off the bench and your weight is supported by your arms. Bend elbows and lower your butt toward the floor, then straighten your arms and raise your hips until they’re bench height.

How many: 3 sets x 10-12 reps

The Move: Chest Fly

What it works: Pecs

How to do it: Lie back on a bench, feet flat on the floor. Hold a dumbbell in each hand. Straighten your arms and raise them toward the ceiling, palms facing each other. Open arms open wide to the side, then squeeze them back together overhead.

How many: 3 sets x 15 reps