The Best Workout Routines For Busy Men
Whether your schedule allows for twice, thrice, or five workouts a week, here’s how to make the most of your time.
Thirty minutes a day. The standard — and well-evidenced — recommendation for how much exercise we should all get is, for most parents, a joke. Seven workouts a week is next to impossible when you’re raising another human; five would be a serious luxury; three or four is more do-able but still, things get in the way. How about two? Most busy parents can probably get two in.
The question, then: How do you make that enough? And what should you do differently when the number of sessions goes up? “That’s going to vary a lot person to person, depending on what your goals are,” says Jayson Lee, a personal trainer in New York City. “If your goal is to lose weight, the focus is going to be more on cardio because it burns slightly more calories in a shorter period of time. But if general strength and overall fitness is what you’re after, you’re better off focusing on resistance moves that build muscle mass.”
It’s easier to get moderate cardio into your day-to-day without the gym, Lee points out: You can take the stairs at work, bike instead of drive to do errands, walk the dog, and so on. So during your dedicated workout minutes, it’s better to make sure you’re covering bases, like lifting, that you aren’t able to do outside of the gym.
Take a look at what to do, when — whether you have two, three, or five days a week to work out.
The Best Two Days a Week, 30-Minute Workout Routine
Goal: Work major muscle groups with full-body movements.
Day 1 (take 10 seconds rest between sets; 20 seconds rest between moves):
5-minute warm up (2-minute walk, 1-minute jog, 90-second run, 30-second sprint)
15 x 4 sets burpees
15 x 4 sets Bavarian split squats
10 x 3 sets pull-ups
60 seconds x 2 mountain climbers
60 seconds x 2 walking lunges with medium-weight dumbbells
60 seconds x 2 farmer’s carry
25 x 4 sets sit-ups
Day 2 (take 10 seconds rest between sets; 20 seconds rest between moves):
5-minute warm up (2-minute walk, 1-minute jog, 90-second run, 30-second sprint)
20 x 4 sets push-ups
60 seconds plank x 2
30 seconds side plank left side x 2
30 seconds side plank right side x 2
15 x 3 sets box jumps (choose bench or box height between 2’-3’)
15 x 4 sets triceps dips
15 x 4 sets squat + overhead press with medium-weight dumbbells
15 x 4 sets hanging leg raises
The Best Three Days a Week, 30-Minute Workout Routine
Goal: Add one day of cardio to the above routine, using high-intensity interval training.
Day 3 (take 30 seconds rest after each exercise; repeat HIIT sequence five times):
5-minute warm up (2-minute walk, 1-minute jog, 90-second run, 30-second sprint)
30 seconds burpees
30 seconds jumping jacks
30 seconds squat jumps
30 seconds fast-foot sprint
30 seconds running up stairs
The Best Five Days a Week, 30-Minute Workout Routine
Goal: Isolate muscle groups for strength training, and boost lung and heart function with cardio.
Day 1 (take 10 seconds rest between sets; 20 seconds rest between moves):
5-minute warm up
15 x 4 sets biceps curls
15 x 4 sets triceps dips
20 x 3 sets pull-ups
15 x 4 sets hanging leg raises
20 x 3 sets push-ups
10 x 4 sets bench press
15 x 4 sets overhead press
Day 2:
30 minutes running
Day 3 (take 10 seconds rest between sets; 20 seconds rest between moves):
5-minute warm up
20 x 4 sets leg press
20 x 4 sets squats with medium-weight dumbbells
20 x 4 sets lunges
15 x 4 sets Bavarian split squats
10 x 3 sets deadlift
12 x 4 barbell back squat
Day 4:
30 minutes biking
Day 5 (take 10 seconds rest between sets; 20 seconds rest between moves):
5-minute warm up
25 x 2 sets sit-ups
20 x 4 sets push-ups
20 x 3 sets pull-ups
60 seconds x 2 planks
60 seconds x 2 walking lunges with medium-weight dumbbells
60 seconds x 2 farmer’s carry
60 seconds x 2 burpees
15 x 4 sets step-ups with medium-weight dumbbells
15 x 4 sets Bavarian split squats
This article was originally published on