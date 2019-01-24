The Best Gifts for New Dads
He's got a new baby. And yes, he needs to feel appreciated.
Finding the perfect gift for a new dad or a first-time father seems straightforward enough. If this is their first leap into fatherhood, they’ll need all the dad stuff, right? But fathers-to-be and their partners have likely been showered with lots of baby gear already: diaper bags, car seat covers, baby monitors, strollers… which is why when it comes to new dad gifts, he might especially appreciate something entirely different and even left-of-field, whether that means totally practical or designed for nothing but fun.
So what are the best new-dad gifts? First-time fathers tend to be stressed-out and sleep-deprived kinds of people. Just like new moms, they could do with something that makes them feel a bit special. The best gifts for new fathers should be one of two things: something useful that makes his life a little easier or something unexpected that helps him relax during rare moments of downtime. We’ve hunted far and wide, and found the best of both.
It's a priceless gift to be able to spend time with a comfortable wee one while also doing something that is undeniably good for the dad. This is why the Chariot Cross—which can be easily transformed from a premium running stroller, to a bike stroller, to a ski joring system to bring your kiddo cross country skiing—is a fabulous investment. It’s pricey, but worth every penny.
Diaper bags are the minivan of dad life. Which is why Beau Industries came up with the R1 pack. Made with the same materials as his favorite hiking backpack, the R1 is a hardcore backpack moonlighting as a diaper bag. The set comes with everything a dad needs for his little one, including a changing pad, padded pouches, and organized storage for everything from diapers to binkies.
https://www.apple.com/shop/product/MQD83AM/A/airpods-pro The noise canceling feature alone on the second generation Airpods Pro make these an incredibly thoughtful gift for a new dad. There aren’t a lot of moments of quiet with a brand new kiddo in the house but being able to completely control the sound in one's own head—whether the choice is blasting premium sound from the Airpods or just making the world silent—during those limited moments is precious.
These adjustable dumbbells are perfect for the gym rat who's about to be confronted by the realities of fatherhood. Gone are those long, leisurely sessions at the gym; say hello to the work-out-when-you-can-get-it. With the flick of a wrist, these switch from five to 80 pounds in increments of five. They're the difference between a beach bod and a dad bod.
Coffee is a dad's elixir for the first years of their child’s life. This handsome tumbler from Camelbak will boost the new dad’s spirits by keeping coffee warm for hours. Every time the new dad you bought this for takes a drink is an opportunity to think of how thoughtful the gift was.
Easy-wearing and as soft as your baby's butt, this sweater by denim specialist Mott and Bow is one of the nicest we've ever worn. Wear it with jeans, athleisure pants, or under your blazer; it's easier to pair than your child's outfits.
Out now! The most important and most fun parenting book you’ll ever read — over 17 joyous, expert-lead chapters, Fatherly rough-houses with a UFC fighter’s kids, unearths cultural practices where men feign pregnancy, and breaks down the 6 essential conversations all parents should have (and have and have again). In between, there are 20+ experts, illustrated guides, and loads of damn good advice.
If you feel like the new dad in your life could use a drink, you're right — he'll take three. This cocktail shaker's minimalist design hides some very clever features, like stepped volume measurements in the lid, that make executing cocktails a bit easier.
Some new dads set a marathon PR during the first year of a new child’s life, but the vast majority of dads are just trying to keep the wheels on during the early sleep deprived days of new fatherhood and need all of the support they can get to move at all. Enter the Altra Via Olympus shoes that offer plenty of cushioning for aching underused joints with their 33-mm of stack height.
Sometimes, he just needs to zone out. And gamer dad will dig this ultimate portable iPhone console, the most comfortable one on the market. It has ultra-responsive analog triggers, tactile buttons, and clickable thumbsticks. He can play anywhere, anytime (while the baby is napping, for example, or during a trip the park) because this is both cordless and chargeless, and feel like he's using an actual console.
Having a baby means so. Much. Documentation. The sonograms. The birth certificate. The social security card. The passport. Give him a handsome and intelligent way to keep everything sorted with this monogrammable folio, which has 10 expandable, resealable, and acid-free envelopes of different sizes to fit all manner of official papers. There's even room for gift cards, plus illustrated labels and a table of contents. Not only is it practical, it's also a great keepsake.
There is not enough caffeine in the world to overcome the sleep deprivation a brand new lil will bring into their fathers’ life. A new dad might as well try, though, and one of the best easy (on both the delivery and in the stomach) is keeping readily available cold brew coffee going in the fridge. The micro-filter is fine enough that grounds will stay out of the coffee and the grippy silicone handle will hedge bets against big spills from sleep deprived pours.
Every dad needs that shirt. You know what we're talking about. The shirt that looks dope. That can withstand anything without wrinkling. That wicks away sweat. And that has a perfect fit, so he can wear it to a game, a barbecue, a dinner out. This is that shirt. It's sleek, comfortable, and ultra-durable. And stylish.
It's damn annoying when he can't find a charger or a cable. Or a power bank. This stylish organizer, from the swanky Aussie brand, has a place for everything. It has a magnetic slip pocket that fits a power bank, stretch mesh pockets for extra chargers and a floating wall with an elastic cable organizer inside.
Kids grow up fast and memories are fleeting. This handsome keepsake box is a wonderful way to store those memories, from the first sonogram to the first tooth lost. It has acid-free drawers, vertical files for documents, and mini envelopes for that first lock of hair or first tooth, plus illustrated labels help you organize and then find these items years later. Something a dad will treasure, always.
Fellow makes the best, and we do mean best, coffee gear you can buy. The brand's latest entrant is the Clara, which takes pour-over to the next level. It's a stainless steel manual coffee maker that's easy to use, easy to clean, and does what it's meant to do: Keep dad's coffee very, very hot.
This speaker weighs less than a pound. That's right. But it's powerful as hell. How powerful? It's waterproof, dustproof, has 10 hours of playtime, and delivers crisp, clear audio. It has a built-in carabiner that attaches right to the stroller. Or his diaper bag. Because even new dads appreciate some good tunes.
Every dad, new or not, needs that perfect broken-in hoodie that goes with anything and can be worn anywhere. This one is glorious basic: It's made of heavy cotton, lined with soft fleece, finished with beefy zippers. It’s all made in the US, from coast to coast, where mobare than 20 craftspeople will get their hands on it before you. It's built to last. And last.
So he wants something he can wear around the house, but still works if he needs to go mow the lawn or take the kids to the park? These slippers, which don't look like slippers, are made from a temperature-regulating wool blend, so his feet don't sweat. They have grippy rubber soles, a low-key silhouette, and a leather pull tab for easy on-off. And there's a toe box to protect his feet.
A good sheet mask is invigorating and feels nice. A great sheet mask is almost like an at-home facial. This is that kind of sheet mask, but made specifically for men. It's got a gel texture, so it's ultra-cooling, and it refreshes his skin thanks to its blend of vitamin B3 niacinamide serum and green tea. You'll notice it's bigger than a regular sheet mask, and that's by design, so it fits his face, and it's cut into two pieces for guys with beards.
A speaker, but for a different purpose: To use in the shower. This Bluetooth speaker connects in seconds, and has 10 hours of battery life. He can zen out while soaping up and listen to some tunes; the speaker is not only waterproof but can be immersed in up to three feet of aqua.
Truff's hot sauces are seriously fancy and seriously good. The brand's new pasta sauces don't disappoint. In fact, they take one of the quickest and easiest new parent meals, namely pasta, and elevate it with a blend of ripe tomatoes, herbs, black winter truffle, and red chili peppers. It's a flavor explosion. With zero effort.
Now he can make real-deal no-joke Neapolitan pizza at home, with this brand new oven that's the first to be officially 'Recommended for Domestic Use’ by the Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana. He can use wood or charcoal out of the box, or use gas with the gas burner (sold separately). It heats up in 15 minutes. There's a mounted digital thermometer that shows you the internal ambient oven temperature and a large cooking area that fits up to 16 inch pizzas.
Smithey's cast iron has the smoothest cooking surface of any cast iron pan or skillet on the market, period. Each piece is heirloom quality. That means perfect pancakes. Perfect eggs. Perfect steaks. So when dad feels the desire to cook, give him something worthy of his talents.
Portland-based Olympia Provisions doesn't cut corners. The company's cured meats are held in natural casings and kept in the organic white mold that protects them. Each month, he'll get one salami (approximately 4.5 ounces) along with detailed tasting notes, as befits a carnivore gourmand.
Streamlined simplicity is the name of the game for new dads. But no one wants to sacrifice quality. Huron is the perfect combo of the two, and this set includes an invigorating, refreshing body wash, shampoo, and conditioner. It's all the brainchild of a former athlete who likes nice products, but not the corresponding crazy price tags.
Listen, we're all gonna be home for the foreseeable future. And that applies doubly to new parents. These pants are just what he needs to get through the days in total comfort. They're made of organic cotton, have an elastic waistband with a hidden drawcord, two side pockets, a back patch pocket, and a relaxed tapered fit. Get him the matching sweatshirt, too.
Royce is a fourth-generation family business that makes absolutely breathtaking leather goods. And this kit includes everything he needs to always be well-groomed: A hexagon razor and blades, nail clippers, corkscrew knife combo, a toothbrush, nail file, comb, tweezers, scissors, pusher and shoehorn lint brush. Inside a zippered leather case.
So someday, even someday soon, he may muster up the energy to mix a cocktail. Make the process that much smoother with this dope 10-piece kit. It's housed in a bamboo stand and includes a premium cocktail shaker, a double-sided jigger, a mojito muddler, a mixing spoon, a strainer, and two pourers. And a corkscrew of course. Bottoms up.
For the dad who's into going off the grid, this best-in-class power station provides 187 watt-hours of lithium power. Plus, it charges USB-C laptops, tablets, mirrorless cameras, and phones. It can charge one phone 16 times, and a tablet six times. That's plenty of power for an overnight family campout. And it itself stays charged courtesy of portable solar panels.
Even when it's smart and safe to do so, he won't be going out to dinner anytime soon. Not with a baby in tow. So upgrade his meals with this artisanal sustainable flaky sea salt from the Westfjords of Iceland. It's a foodie's dream and this set includes Arctic thyme Salt, birch smoked salt, lava salt, and sea salt.
Show his face some love with this simple yet sophisticated set. It's got everything he needs, and nothing he doesn't. The face wash is gently cleansing, the toner is restorative, and the moisturizer calms sensitive and tired skin. And it's all beautifully packaged to boot.
There's that thing called baby brain, in which previously functioning adults leave their keys in the fridge and the milk in the closet. This Tile tracker makes sure he always knows where his stuff happens to be on any given day. He just uses the Tile app to ring the tracker from up to 400 feet away.
A gift that helps dad sleep will always go over well. This pillow is specific to side sleepers; it includes a memory foam pillow and a quilted pillow cover. You'll notice its shape: A cube. Because when he's on his side, his head and shoulders form a square.
The jacket to end all jackets: This is one is made from waxed, weather-resistant Martexin 7 oz. sailcloth; the body and sleeves are fully lined for warmth; and the fit is fitted (but not too fitted) and modern. There's an interior media pocket, two welt hand pockets, and a look that's totally timeless.
When he's ready for a nightcap, he'll relish this one from real-life friends (and actors) Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley, who've been painstakingly working on this for years. The four-grain, high rye bourbon whiskey is a tribute to their friendship, and sells out fast. He'll detect notes of rich honey and warm rye spice.
The polished aluminum cylinder is not his grandfather's tired old flask. Inside, there's room for nine ounces of his preferred drink, two collapsible shot glasses, a 200-lumen light, compass, and bottle opener. Its compact size (2 by 9.375 inches) means it's easy to take on every single outdoor outing.
The last thing he has time for is an elaborate grilling setup. This 13,000 BTU grill from industry stalwart Weber folds up and fits into the trunk of his car. It has a sizable 320 square inch grilling area, enough to feed the family. And the grill is attached to the cart so there's no annoying setup. Best of all, you collapse it as you would a stroller. So it's great practice. But here's the best part: The grill has a built-in lid thermometer, so no more crusty, dry chicken breasts, ever.
Every parent needs coffee. It's a necessary food group. This brilliant mug is app-controlled and keeps his drink perfectly hot for up to 1.5 hours on a single charge. Or all day if he uses the charging coaster. He just taps the mug to make the drink hotter or colder.
Pregnancy brain doesn't just apply to moms. It's pretty much universal. Help him stay organized with this handy accessory, which lets him use the entire organizer or remove the magnetic pouch as needed for quick outings. It has room for IDs, passports, money, and documents he needs to have on hand. And even room for his tech.
A new dad without coffee is like a car without oil. And this is the grinder to end all grinders, for the best coffee possible. It handles pour-over, cold brew, and French press. He can do a single-dose, so the beans always remain fresh. It has 31 grind settings, with a guide directly on the lid. There's a measuring cup, so he doesn't need a scale. And it's quiet enough that he won't wake up the baby.
So he loves toast. He's a fiend for toast. He's particular about his toast. Dammit, give him the best toaster money can buy. This machine toasts breads, bagels, English muffins, frozen waffles, and toaster pastries so they're golden on the outside and moist on the inside. It has 63 settings. He'll thank you.
Sounds cheesy, but it's true: Memories are priceless. But digitizing old family and college photos and home movies is a major time suck. So get him a service that does it for him. He packs up his home movies and pictures, and gets everything back on a thumb drive, the cloud, or labeled DVDs. So every single time he wants to relive epic childhood moments and share them with his kid, it's right there.
A bottle that cleans itself using non-toxic mercury-free UV-C LED technology, in 60 seconds? Hell yes. It keeps his water cold for 24 hours and coffee hot for 12, and is USB-powered. It's just one less thing for him to think about.
Whether it’s coffee, cola, or craft brew, this large-handled growler will keep 32 ounces of cold beverages cold (for 45 hours), hot beverages hot (for 25 hours), and carbonated beverages carbonated (its vacuum sealed lid holds 60psi).
The Stargaze is half hammock, half chair, with a mellow swinging arc that lets you lean back, relax and study the night sky. And it works just as well in the backyard, at a rocky campsite or on a sandy beach. Made with aircraft-grade aluminum, so it's tough and durable, but lightweight and collapsible (comes with its own carrying case).
Fatherhood renews one's efforts to stay in shape — or just lose that sympathy weight. This smart scale from Withings is for anyone who wants a maximally neurotic understanding of their fitness. Step on board and it begins and displays a full body composition analysis that it beams to your phone. It tells you your BMI, total body fat, water percentage, muscle, bone mass, and standing heart rate. Oh, and the scale, which has a beautiful aluminum base, can track up to eight different individuals, has a pregnancy tracker, and can pair with an Apple watch and Amazon Alexa.
This is a great backcountry camping hammock that works just as well between two trees in the backyard. It holds up to 400 pounds but is ultralight and collapses down into a carrying pouch the size of a softball. It's especially great for those moments when 'he just needs to close his eyes for a minute' and sleeps for two hours.
This insulated mug keeps coffee hot and water cold. Nothing new there. But, as always, Yeti nails the nice touches: It’s made of stainless steel; it’s lid actually locks in place; the handle is wide-enough for even the chubbiest fingers (or gloved hands); and the exterior won’t chip, fade, or scratch.
Consider this multitool a modern version of pocketknives of yore. It has 19 tools (including, yes, tiny scissors, tweezers, a blade and multiple screwdrivers) but, best of all, doesn’t require you to flick the needed tool out with a fingernail. Blades pop-open with a thumb push, while a magnetic closure system keeps everything in its place.
It's not a practical gift, which is what makes it great. Its sole purpose is to literally whittle away the hours in the yard. Morakniv knives have been crafted in Mora, Sweden, by carpenters and carvers for well over a century. The blade is laminated steel, and the handle is oiled birch wood.
We're not fans of overly-cute, gimmicky T-shirts, especially T-shirt combos, but this set is actually pretty great. The infant bodysuit is made of 100 percent ringspun cotton, and the men's T-shirt is also made of preshrunk cotton and a seamless rib collar.
One of the biggest frustrations with baby carriers is that you need an army of people to help you actually put it on. This rugged carrier is eminently easy to use and wear. The front-harness baby carrier gives dad hands-free parenting power, and can be paired with the brand's compatible pouches and carabiners. It’s got a removable, washable cotton liner and is suitable for babies eight to 33 pounds.
For dads who like the convenience of a carabiner keeping keys close by, this Mehlville version has a higher level of refinement. Machined from solid aluminum it flips open like a blade to make fidgeting with it even better with two main sections that make it easy to latch onto beltloops or bags.
