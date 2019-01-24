Finding the perfect gift for a new dad or a first-time father seems straightforward enough. If this is their first leap into fatherhood, they’ll need all the dad stuff, right? But fathers-to-be and their partners have likely been showered with lots of baby gear already: diaper bags, car seat covers, baby monitors, strollers… which is why when it comes to new dad gifts, he might especially appreciate something entirely different and even left-of-field, whether that means totally practical or designed for nothing but fun.

So what are the best new-dad gifts? First-time fathers tend to be stressed-out and sleep-deprived kinds of people. Just like new moms, they could do with something that makes them feel a bit special. The best gifts for new fathers should be one of two things: something useful that makes his life a little easier or something unexpected that helps him relax during rare moments of downtime. We’ve hunted far and wide, and found the best of both.

The Best Gifts for New Dads

