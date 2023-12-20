Taylor Swift’s Dad Supports The Kelce Relationship In The Most Wholesome Way

This past Sunday, the New England Patriots took on the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Chiefs came out victorious with a final score of 27 to 17. Many eyes were on Chief’s tight end, Travis Kelce, for fairly obvious reasons. But Kelce wasn’t the only one taking the spotlight during the game. Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you know Kelce’s girlfriend, none other than global superstar Taylor Swift, has regularly been cheering him on from the VIP seats, but even she wasn’t the big story of this game — that honor went to her dad, Scott Swift.

No, this isn’t about the rumors reported by Cosmopolitan that Travis Kelce asked Scott Swift about marrying his daughter.

Instead, it’s all about Scott Swift’s game day fit. During the game, Scott was photographed hanging out with Taylor. At one point, the two were shown on the stadium jumbotron, where Scott hammed it up for the camera, pointing to the Chiefs sweater he was wearing, while Taylor blew a kiss to the camera. Of course, Scott is in full dad mode, spending time with Taylor and showing support for her partner. But his budding bromance with Kelce is so wholesome and the real story — so much so that he’s showing support for a team he doesn’t even historically support.

Over the past few weeks, Scott has been slowly wearing more Chiefs gear, which is notable because he’s a self-avowed Eagles fan — or at least he was, The Kansas City Star reports.

Scott Swift at the Eagles/Chiefs game in full Chiefs regalia Kathryn Riley/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

The first time Kelce and Scott were photographed together, they attended one of Taylor’s performances during her Eras Tour stop in Argentina. That’s also the first time Scott was spotted supporting the Chiefs, wearing a branded lanyard, which Kelce was thrilled he could encourage Scott to wear.

“Got him over to the good side, baby,” Kelce joked during an episode of his podcast “New Heights,” he hosts with his brother Jason Kelce. He teased that “one by one,” he is converting members of the Swift family to join the Chiefs kingdom instead of continuing his support for the Philadelphia Eagles, the team Jason plays for.

“You’re gonna let this man’s devilishly good looks and relationship with your daughter sway you from a lifetime of fandom, Scott?” Jason joked on the podcast. “Ridiculous.”

Now, just a few weeks later, Kelce has convinced Scott to show even more support, unquestionably converting him further away from his brother’s team. He’s gone from a devout Eagles fan to a small toe in the water with a lanyard to showing up to a Chiefs game in a full Chiefs sweater. That’s pretty impressive.

Scott joins a long legacy of football fans who have divided loyalties. He’s joined the ranks of the Manning and Gronkowski parents, who have (or rather, had) sons on competing teams. But, at least Scott has someone who has already had to tow that line and does it well — Travis and Jason’s mom, Donna Kelce.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Donna famously sported a custom-made jersey for the Super Bowl that split down the middle, with one side for the Philadelphia Eagles and the other for the Kansas City Chiefs.

As for what Mr. Swift will do if it’s another Eagles vs. Chiefs matchup at the Super Bowl? Maybe he can reach out to Donna for a custom jersey.