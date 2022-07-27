Ryan Reynolds Makes A Hilarious Case For Slapping R-Ratings On Four Disney Classics

Last week, Disney+ announced its first titles with R-ratings hitting the platform in the United States, including two movies starring Ryan Reynolds. It's the first-time movies with an adult-only rating are hitting the streaming service. But Ryan Reynolds says there are maybe other Disney titles on the platform that should look at changing their ratings. And, honestly, he has a point — here's what he said.

On June 21, Ryan tweeted about Disney+ finally allowing R-rated movies onto its service. Since Ryan stars in Deadpool 1 and Deadpool 2, two of the three R-rated movies joining Disney+ (the third one is Logan, from the X-Men series), it makes sense he would be excited.

But Ryan took a different approach and pointed out that while the service will officially have R-rated movies available, some Disney classics should have a higher rating.

"We’re supposed to announce Logan and Deadpool will soon be the first R-rated movies on Disney+,” Ryan tweeted. “But we all know some Disney movies should already be rated R for irreversible trauma.”

With the tweet, he shared four edited movie-rating cards. While he didn’t outright name the movies, he says should be R-rated, they’re obvious to Disney fans.

Here’s why he believes these movies deserve an R-rating:

( Snow White ) Breaking and entering. Borderline Polyandry. Pretty sure those diamonds aren't cruelty-free.

Breaking and entering. Borderline Polyandry. Pretty sure those diamonds aren't cruelty-free. ( Old Yeller ) Total ugly-cry-inducing straight-up murder of old yeller, Also, bear abuse.

Total ugly-cry-inducing straight-up murder of old yeller, Also, bear abuse. ( Lion King ) Fratricide. Mauling. Very possibly half-sibling lovin', or at least kissin' cousins. Seriously.

Fratricide. Mauling. Very possibly half-sibling lovin', or at least kissin' cousins. Seriously. (Bambi) Cold-blooded killing of an innocent dear mom, that will cause lifelong trauma.

There are other clues on the photos that point to which movies he’s talking about including one where you’ll need an “emotional support blanket,” or a parent who is a “good boy.”

There are several other movies we can think of that would also qualify for a higher rating if Ryan oversaw which movies received which ratings.

R-Rated Movies On Disney+

Right now, R-Rated Marvel movies Deadpool and Logan are on Disney+.