The Best New Spider-Man Movie Just Dropped An Incredible Trailer

In 2021 Marvel and Sony gave the world a movie in which three different Spider-Men from alternate universes won the day in an epic team-up. But in 2023, the next great Spider-Man movie is going to make No Way Home look like a joke.

On June 2, 2023, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will hit theaters. The new trailer has just dropped and it’s pretty stellar. Following the events of 2018’s Into the Spider-Verse, the new film once again focuses on Spider-Man Miles Morales as he and Spider-Gwen meet a myriad of other versions of different Spider-heroes from different realities. The big news in this trailer? It appears Spider-Man 2099 (voiced by Oscar Isaac) has some kind of beef with both Miles and Gwen. As Miles protests “we’re supposed to be the good guys,” Isaac’s 2099 spidey growls menacingly, “We are.”

As animated movies go, Across the Spider-Verse looks every bit as good as a live-action Marvel film, set to give both No Way Home and The Multiverse of Madness runs for their respective parallel universe money. Here’s the trailer.

Is Across the Spider-Verse part of the MCU?

Technically, the Sony-released animated Spider-Man movies exist in a separate continuity from the current MCU Tom Holland-led Spider-Man films. That said because No Way Home established that various non-MCU movies have occurred in parallel universes, it’s possible some nod to the MCU could happen in Across the Spider-Verse.

Will Across the Spider-Verse stream on Disney+?

Because the movie rights to the character of Spider-Man are primarily owned by Sony — and sometimes “on loan” to Marvel/Disney — there’s close to zero chance that Across the Spider-Verse will stream on Disney+. For now, if you want to see Across the Spider-Verse in 2023, going to a movie theater will be your best bet.

Where to stream Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

For the most part, Into the Spider-Verse is not streaming “for free” on any regular subscription services. Your best bet is to rent or purchase the movie on Amazon.