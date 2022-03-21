Spider-Man: No Way Home Streaming — Where Is It?

The biggest movie of 2021 has found its way home. Spider-Man: No Way Home, which (spoiler?) unites Tom Holland with two other Spider-Men; Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, is now something you can watch at home. But where exactly is Spider-Man: No Way Home streaming? And how much will it cost you? Can you even rent it?

Is Spider-Man: No Way Home on Disney+

The latest Marvel Spidey flick; No Way Home is not on Disney+. In fact, none of the Tom Holland-centric Spidey movies are on Disney+ and they probably never will be. Yes, Holland appears as Peter Parker in Avengers: Infinity War, Endgame, and Civil War, and all of those are on Disney+, but the “home” trilogy — Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Spider-Man: No Way Home — are all technically made by Sony and not Marvel Studios, which means the streaming rights are different.

It’s very weird, but it’s true, which is why right now if you want to stream Homecoming, or Far From Home, you’ll have to have a Starz subscription or rent those movies individually on platforms like Amazon Prime.

So, this distinction also applies to Spider-Man: No Way Home, too. It is not on Disney+ and won’t be.

How to stream Spider-Man: No Way Home

Right now, as of October 2022, you still can’t rent Spider-Man: No Way Home, but you can purchase it for digital download on a variety of platforms. This will generally run you about $19.99. But right now it’s on Amazon Prime for $14.99

So, if you missed this epic Spidey flick in the theaters, it’s already here, just a little pricey.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is on Blu-ray, which honestly might be your best bet.