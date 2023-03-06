You can’t keep a good Puss in Boots down! The critically adored, legitimately brilliant smash-hit, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, is coming to streaming very soon. The movie, technically a sequel to the 2011 Dreamworks film Puss in Boots, is one of the best-animated kids' movies in the past several years. Full of action, humor, and a genuine touching message, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is what people mean when they say something is an instant classic. In short, this movie is nominated for an Oscar for a reason.

Although the movie hit home video very recently, it will soon stream on Peacock, starting on March 10, 2023.

Is Puss in Boots: The Last Wish streaming for free?

The short answer here is yes. Starting on March 10, 2023, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, will stream on Peacock. To be clear, this is the “free tier,” meaning you do not need a premium paid membership to watch the movie.

Where else is Puss in Boots: The Last Wish streaming?

You can purchase Puss in Boots: The Last Wish for digital download on Amazon, iTunes, and elsewhere.

More Puss in Boots streaming

The “first’ Puss in Boots is streaming in various places, but only for rental, including YouTube and Amazon. However, the first appearance of this version of Puss in Boots, voiced by Antonio Banderas, first appeared in the 2004 Dreamworks movie, Shrek 2, which is streaming on Peacock.

Peacock also has several 1-minute animated shorts, that is mostly Puss in Boots giving advice. Over on Netflix is the 2015-2018 animated Dreamworks series, The Adventures of Puss in Boots.

Finally, Netflix has the deeply-underrated interactive movie (remember when that was a thing?) called Puss in Boots: Trapped in an Enchanted Tale.

Are any of these options better than the new 2022 Puss in Boots: The Last Wish? Nope! But if your kid is obsessed, you now have some (retro) follow-up options.