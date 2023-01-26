Where To Stream The 5 Oscar Nominations For Best 2023 Animated Movie (Plus 5 Movies They Forgot)

The 2023 Oscar nominations have been announced, and the debates have begun. But, if you’re a busy parent, there’s a very real chance you haven’t seen all the nominees for Best Picture, much less the nominees for Best Animated Feature Film. Turns out, 2022 wasn’t a bad year for animated movies for kids, and the five movies selected by the Academy aren’t bad.

But, where can you watch the 2023 Oscar nominated-animated movies? Here’s a guide to where to watch all five animated nominees, plus five great kids’ movies from 2022 that we think the Oscars clearly overlooked.

First up, here’s the five Oscar-nominated animated movies for the 2023 awards:

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio. Netflix

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio was weird. It was dark. It was possibly more for older kids and adults. We loved it and we love that Guillermo del Toro made it. Will it win best animated movie of 2023 at the Oscars? Probably.

Stream Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio on Netflix.

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On A24

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On is proof that indie movies can be kids’ movies, too. One of the most important children’s movies in the past several years, director and creator Jenny Slate made something very special. Here’s hoping this movie gets even more recognition thanks to the Oscar nod.

You can rent Marcel the Shell With Shoes On via Amazon and elsewhere for $4.99.

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish Dreamworks

The ever-reliable Antonio Banderas vehicle was one of the biggest movies of 2022, and in 2023 recently broke expectations by making $300 million dollars at the global box office. As Deadline noted, Dreamworks movies out-performed Pixar movies big time in 2023, which hasn’t happened since 2008. There’s a reason why: this movie rocks.

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish, is actually still in theaters. So to watch it at home you have to purchase it for $24.99 on YouTube, Apple TV, and elsewhere.

The Sea Beast

The Sea Beast Netflix

One of the most underrated animated movies of 2022, The Sea Beast twists a sort of Moby Dick tale into something much more tender. An old-fashioned movie that somehow feels very original.

The Sea Beast is streaming on Netflix.

Turning Red

Turning Red Pixar/Disney

Pixar’s hilarious tale of a young girl hitting puberty was heartfelt, smart, and featured the greatest fake band of 2022. If Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio and Marcel weren’t also on this list, our money would be on Turning Red, an instant Pixar classic, which might have been overlooked simply because it was released straight to Disney+ and not the theaters.

Turning Red is streaming on Disney+.

5 great 2022 animated films the Oscars overlooked

Of course, there were more than five animated movies released in 2022. Here are five more great ones that we think the Academy could have easily nominated, too.

Wendell & Wild

Wendell & Wild Netflix

Directed by Henry Selick and written by Selick and Jordan Peele, the fact that this movie didn’t get an Oscar nod is criminal. If you like Coraline or anything Jordan Peele has done, you can miss this creepy and hilarious movie.

Wendell & Wild is streaming on Netflix.

DC League of Super Pets

DC League of Super Pets Warner Bros

Okay, so this may not be the greatest animated movie of 2022, but if we’re talking about movies kids actually like, you can’t go wrong here. Plus, the Rock and Kevin Hart are fantastic in this. Did we mention Keanu Reeves plays Batman? Easily the best DC movie in like the past 10 years.

DC League of Super Pets is streaming on HBO Max.

Chip n Dale Rescue Rangers

Chip N Dale Disney

This movie flew under the radar in a way that seems tragically unfair. Great for parents who came of age in the ‘90s, and hilarious for kids. Andy Samberg and John Mulaney slay. Yes, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio is an artful masterpiece, but at the end of the day, you’ll probably rather want to watch Chip n Dale.

Chip n Dale Rescue Rangers is streaming on Disney+.

The Bad Guys

The Bad Guys Dreamworks

A heist movie for kids! This one also has an amazing cast including, Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron, and Awkwafina, to just name a few. A little more arch and knowing than some of the other kids’ movies of 2022, The Bad Guys isn’t deep or anything. But, it’s perhaps the most fun movie on this list. Great for kids who have a little mischief in them.

The Bad Guys is streaming on Netflix.

Drifting Home

Drifting Home Netflix

A beautiful, and dreamlike film that manages to capture the way a child’s imagination actually works. If you’re looking for the best calm, relaxing animated movie of 2022, look no further than this anime gem from Studio Colorido. Probably best for slightly older kids (8+) but wonderful all the same.

Drifting Home is streaming on Netflix.

The 2023 Oscars will air on March 12, 2023, at 8 pm EST on ABC.