Pride Month gives LGBTQ+ people space to celebrate authentic love and life — and to remember our history. The first Pride parade was organized to celebrate the anniversary of the Stonewall Riots. In 1969, a group of queer people fought back against a police raid of Stonewall Inn, a gay club in New York City. Each June, we pause to commemorate this time.

As we gear up for Pride this year, there are lots of ways to share moments with your family while also honoring the meaning of Pride.

While you think of the generations that came before you, you may also be thinking of how to teach the generations after you. So here’s a list of activities — some silly, some serious — that you and your kids can use to celebrate and connect this Pride.

01 Go to a Pride Parade Most Pride parades are back in person this summer. So plan a fun outfit, lather up on sunscreen, and go watch a Pride parade! You can find a list of Pride parades across the world here. Depending on the parade, you may only be able to march for a fee, but watching from the sidelines is generally free. Check the route of the parade so you can find appropriate parking and stake out a good spot to watch. Search for a family-focused area — many of these events have a designated place with activities for children. If you can’t get to an in-person parade, don’t worry — you can experience a taste of Pride parades (without the crowds) through this Google video edit of Pride festivals.

02 Volunteer With Local LGBTQ+ Organizations Find out who is supporting LGBTQ+ people in your own community. You can explain the purpose of these organizations to your kids and then donate your time. Depending on the organization, activities could include preparing meals for people or assembling supplies for LGBTQ+ youth experiencing houselessness. Some of these organizations have age barriers to volunteering, so make sure that your whole family can participate before showing up.

03 Check Out Family-Focused Pride Events Many cities not only organize Pride parades, but also other Pride events, including some that are catered toward kids. Museums and art galleries are a great place to start looking for them. Your city may also have its own Pride website. If you’re having trouble finding local options, check out this virtual tour of the Stonewall Monument, created for the 50th anniversary of the uprising. Some specific events to search for include Pride picnics, Pride silent discos, and Pride runs. You can also ask your kids if they have a Gay-Straight Alliance or similar club at school, which often put on school-specific Pride events.

04 Read LGBTQ+ Books Check your local library’s collection of LGBTQ+ books or consider buying some to read with your kids. You can find a list of recently published books here, or check out Fatherly’s recommendations for children’s books with transgender characters. Your family can also go to a “Drag Queen Story Hour,” where drag queens read children’s books aloud. Check to see if there’s a chapter near you, or keep up with the Facebook calendar to attend a virtual version.

05 Hear Directly From LGBTQ+ People If Pride means something personal to you, share that with your kids! Or invite your LGBTQ+ friends and family to be a part of your month-long celebrations. If they bring up their own experiences, encourage your kids to participate and listen to the conversation. That said, be careful of tokenizing your LGBTQ+ family members and friends. Don’t assume they know everything or even would want to be an educator. But if they’re willing to share, it can be a great learning opportunity for your kids. You can also read coming out stories online or about LGBTQ+ people’s first Prides.

06 Cook Rainbow Food Recipes range from rainbow cake to rainbow spaghetti. But for something simple, try out rainbow fruit skewers. Kids can get a summery treat and celebrate Pride at the same time. Even if your children are picky eaters, they’ll probably find something to like among these options: Red: strawberries, cherries, red apples Orange: mangos, oranges Yellow: pineapple, banana slices, yellow pears Green: kiwi, green apple, green grapes Blue: blueberries Purple: grapes, plums, blackberries As you make and eat your food, you can teach your kids about the meaning and history of Pride flags. On the Gilbert Baker Foundation’s website, you can read about how Baker created the first rainbow flag and hear from the founders of a variety of flags in a virtual exhibit.

07 Craft Pride Bracelets Bracelets are a great craft for all ages. Toddlers can string rainbow pony beads onto pipe cleaners. When they’re done, loop the pipe cleaner and twist the ends together. Kids in elementary and middle school can make friendship bracelets with embroidery-style thread. If your child identifies as LGBTQ+, it can be fun to pick out Pride colors that correlate with their flag. For the easiest option, tape down one end of the threads to a flat surface and braid them together. Or try out more complicated patterns with this guide.

08 Buy Pride Merch If you don’t want to make your own, you can buy Pride merch. But if you’re hoping to support LGBTQ+ creators at the same time, you’ll need to do your research. Here’s a list of small businesses run by Black LGBTQ+ people. You can also consider buying gear from an LGBTQ+ organization, such as PFLAG or the Human Rights Campaign.

09 Make a Pride Playlist Start with some Pride classics, like “Born this Way” by Lady Gaga and “I’m Coming Out” by Diana Ross. The upbeat music will get kids excited and on their feet. Bring it back to the 70s and 80s with some Prince, Elton John, and Queen. Or look at this list of emerging LGBTQ+ musicians to freshen it up. For more inspiration, here are 50 albums by queer artists of color, a ton of sapphic songs to choose from, and a list of trans and non-binary musicians you should know.

10 Build Your Own Pride If you want to take it a step further, make your own “Pride party.” You can post in your neighborhood group to find participants or call up family friends. Clear out a room and make it a “dance floor” and play your Pride playlist, or craft with other families and serve rainbow food. Part of the fun of Pride is bringing people together — so organize with other families and share the love.

Resources for LGBTQ+ Families

Pride doesn’t stop in June. Here are some great resources to help you support your newly out or still-exploring child year-round: