Ghostbusters Just Brought Back Their Greatest Villain — And It's Not a Ghost

Yes, it’s true. This man has no d*ck! In the newest trailer for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the original human nemesis of the busters is back. We’re talking about Walter Peck, the pencil-pushing bureaucrat who attempted to shut down the Ghostbusters in the original 1984 movie. Now he’s back, once again played by William Atherton, and still hating on everything the Ghostbusters are doing. The quasi-family unit of the Spenglers — plus Paul Rudd’s Gary Grooberson — are again confronted with Peck’s rule-following tyranny (is he the mayor now?), though it’s unclear just how raunchy the comebacks are gonna get.

Either way, the new Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire trailer is brimming with fantastic moments, including but not limited to Janine Melnitz (Annie Potts) rocking her own Ghostbusters uniform, Paul Rudd referencing the best line in the song (‘Bustin makes me feel good!), Mckenna Grace being absolutely charming again in that side-chair of the Ecto-1, seeing Winston (Ernie Hudson) back in action, appearances from Patton Oswalt, Kumail Nanjiani, Ray (Dan Aykroyd) in his absurd occult bookstore, and of course, Bill Murray as Peter Venkman.

2024 is shaping up to be an excellent year for summer movies, but it’s possible that with Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the most crowd-pleasing flick of the year will dominate all the other movies right away. March 1 will give us Dune: Part Two, but when Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire hits theaters on March 22, the most family-friendly big-kid blockbuster might end up owning the entire summer.

And for those of us who grew up in the ‘80s and ‘90s loving the old movies and The Real Ghostbusters cartoon, it looks like Frozen Empire is shaping up to be a big homecoming.

