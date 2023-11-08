Somehow The New Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Trailer Is Actually Awesome

Somebody’s coming! Were you aware a new Ghostbusters film — technically the fifth feature film in the franchise — was hitting theaters in Spring 2024? Well, it’s happening. Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is a direct sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife and based on the just-released trailer, it may actually end up rocking.

It looks like the premise of one of the episodes of the 1980s animated series The Real Ghostbusters, but in live-action. Some kind of ice ghosts are terrorizing New York City in the middle of summer, and, well, who you gonna call?

The movie boasts a bigger roster of Ghostbusters than perhaps ever before. Frozen Empire will see the return of Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson, and Dan Aykroyd as the surviving OG busters, Peter, Winston, and Ray, as well as the welcoming back Finn Wolfhard and Mckenna Grace as the grandchildren of Egon Spengler; Trevor and Phoebe. Annie Potts is also back as Janine, while Celeste O'Connor, Paul Rudd, and Carrie Coon reprise their roles from Afterlife as Celeste O'Connor, Gary Grooberson and Callie Spengler.

Patton Oswalt is also in the movie, because of course he is. And Kumail Nanjiani is charmingly popping up, too. But, perhaps most hilariously, William Atherton is reprising his role from the 1984 Ghostbusters as Walter Peck — the pencil-pushing bureaucrat who was the source of one of the best (worst?) d*ck jokes of all time. (You know what we’re talking about here.)

If you’re skeptical about Ghostbusters nostalgia being wielded to take more of your hard-earned money, that’s fair. But, there’s something in this trailer that has a bit of magic that is simply undeniable. Afterlife was a decent, if soft reboot, but this just looks like a silly Ghostbusters adventure, minus some of the angst. Will it be a good movie? Will it top the original? Who cares. This looks fun as hell.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire hits theaters in Spring 2024.