Before Netflix streamed its first video, the phrase “Ghostbusters streaming” brought to mind the nuclear radiation emanating from the back-mounted proton packs of the titular heroes. But today, it means streaming Ghostbusters in crystal-clear high-definition, no physical medium required. But where you can you watch Ghostbusters streaming right now?

To paraphrase the sensei of the paranormal, Peter Venkman, if you’re serious about actually catching a ghost, they’re pretty much everywhere. All you need to do to feel funky is turn on your TV or power up your computer. Want to know where Ghostbusters is streaming? Let us be your Keymaster and Gatekeeper.

How to Stream Ghostbusters (1984)

The one, the only, the original supernatural comedy classic stars Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, Rick Moranis, Annie Potts, William Atherton, a zombie taxi driver, terror dogs, Slimer, Gozer the Destroyer, and, of course, the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man.

As of December 2022, the original Ghostbusters is streaming “free” on AMC+. This will not come up if you Google it, but it is there. Also, AMC+ is a very underrated streaming service!

How to Watch Ghostbusters II (1989)

It’s five years later, and the now-disbanded Ghostbusters must reunite to help Dana (Weaver). Think of it as the cinematic equivalent of pulling all the decorations out of the closet for the umpteenth Halloween season; all the elements are there but you’ve kind of been there, done that. Still, it’s a kick to see the gang again and it’s worth noting the bratty kid in the party sequence at the beginning of Ghostbusters II is Jason Reitman, the son of Ivan Reitman and director-writer of Ghostbusters: Afterlife. This movie also features Peter MacNicol’s immortal line, “Everything you’re doing is bad, I want you to know this.”

As of December 2022, Ghostbusters II is also streaming “free” AMC+.

How to Watch Ghostbusters: Answer the Call (2016)

Take some of the funniest people in comedy– namely Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon, and Leslie Jones — a beloved franchise, and a talented director in Paul Feig, blend them all together and you get… an intermittently amusing Ghostbusters reboot. To be fair, this movie is not nearly as bad as some critics and fans said it was, so if you’re feeling like getting that Ghostbusters feeling, but you don’t feel like watching the old ones, this one is worth a revisit.

Ghostbusters is currently streaming on FXNOW, Sling, and fuboTV. It can be rented for $3.99 via FandangoNOw, Amazon, Vudu, and Redbox, and for $3.99 on Apple iTunes, Google Play, YouTube, Microsoft Store, AMC On Demand, and Flix Thing. You can also purchase Ghostbusters for $12.99 on most of those platforms, and $13.99 on Vudu, and $14.99 on Microsoft Store.

Also, if you have a Movies Anywhere account, there’s a chance you already have this movie in your library, for free.

How to Watch Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021)

Directed by Jason Reitman, the son of original ‘busters director Ivan Reitman, the long-delayed film Ghostbusters: Afterlife is a direct sequel to the first two films and takes place in the same continuity. And, although the movie features cameos from much of the original cast, the focus is decidedly on the next generation of Ghostbusters, who have family connections to the classic squad.

Afterlife isn’t the greatest film of all time, but it’s certainly a crowd-pleaser. Right now you can rent it on Amazon Prime for $5.99. Or watch it with a Starz subscription.

Ghostbusters on DVD

How to Watch The Real Ghostbusters

The Ghostbusters franchise includes not only the four films but also two animated series, as well as games, puzzles, books, lunch boxes, action figures, and much, much more. The first cartoon show was The Real Ghostbusters, which ran for 130 episodes over seven seasons (1986-1991) and followed the characters from the first two films on weekly adventures both in Manhattan and other haunted locales, with Slimer as their mascot. Kids loved it, parents got a nostalgic kick out of it, and the writers had a blast creating colorful, creepy new creatures for our heroes to vanquish. The voice cast included the legendary Frank Welker (Fred in Scooby-Doo), David Coulier (from Full House), Arsenio Hall, and animation veteran Maurice LaMarche, who voiced Egon Spengler here and, in 1997, the 40-episode spin-off series, Extreme Ghostbusters.

The Real Ghostbusters is available in volumes, as opposed to seasons, on both Amazon and Google Play, priced at $9.99 per volume (and there are 10 volumes!)

And, as of December 2022, The Real Ghostbusters is streaming entirely for free on Crackle.

Bonus Books: Ghostbusters Nerd Search and Ghostbusters: The Inside Story

Frustrated you can’t easily and cheaply stream Ghostbusters? Maybe it’s time to crack open a book!

We can’t say enough good things about Ghostbusters: The Inside Story, a frightfully detailed look back at the making of the first two live-action films. Released this past summer, it boasts loads of photos, production art, interviews, and a foreword by Ivan Reitman. You can snag them both right here.