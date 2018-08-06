Knock-knock jokes are famous for their repetitive and universally recognized format. They’ve earned somewhat of a bad rap, as the least funny knock-knock jokes tend to be the most famous. But the best knock-knock jokes for kids and adults are not only tolerable but genuinely funny and very silly. They may come in corny packaging, but they bring laughter anyway (and maybe some grumbling.) Knock-knock jokes may rank one step below baby drum sets and just above the baby shark song in terms of their ability to annoy parents. But that’s kind of the point. Knock-knock jokes welcome corniness and their subsequent eye rolls with welcoming arms.

So is there a way to make knock-knock jokes for kids funny, or even just bearable, for adults? Believe it or not, killer knock-knock jokes do exist. “I believe what makes knock-knock jokes fun is the fact that they are interactive,” says Rob Elliot, dad joke extraordinaire and author of Knock-Knock Jokes for Kids. “You have to respond to get to the punch line. This makes them fun for kids and their families ⏤ even if parents are not particularly fans of knock-knock jokes.”

Elliot suggests seeking surprising jokes to find the funniest (and corniest) knock-knock jokes for kids. Otherwise, look for jokes that “poke fun at knock-knock jokes or about hearing another knock-knock joke … because we all know after too many, they drive us all a bit crazy.”

Here are 125 killer knock-knock jokes for kids and adults, including a few good ones from Elliot’s book, plus several corny new ones.

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Leon. / Leon who? / Leon me when you’re not strong!

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Annie. / Annie who? / Annie thing you can do I can better!

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Lena. / Lena who? / Lena a little closer, and I’ll tell you another joke!

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Wa. / Wa who? / What are you so excited about?!

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / I am. / I am who? / Don’t you even know who you are?!

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / A leaf. / A leaf who? / A leaf you alone if you leaf me alone.

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Tiss. / Tiss who? / A tiss-who is for blowing your nose.

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Quiche. / Quiche who? / Can I have a hug and a quiche?

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Hike. / Hike who? / I didn’t know you liked Japanese poetry!

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / A little old lady. / A little old lady who? / Wow, I didn’t know you could yodel!

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Ice cream soda. / Ice cream soda who? / Ice scream soda people can hear me!

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Candice. / Candice who? / Candice joke get any worse?!

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Haven. / Haven who? / Haven you heard enough of these knock-knock jokes?

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Double0. / Double who? / W!

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Banana. / Banana who? / Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Banana.Banana who? /

Knock, knock. / Who’sthere?Orange. / Orange who? / Orange you glad I didn’t say banana?

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Olive. / Olive who? / Olive next door. Hi neighbor!

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Saul. / Saul who? / Saul there is — there ain’t no more!

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Keith. / Keith who? / Keith me, my thweet prince!

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Adore. / Adore who? / Adore is between you and me, so please open up!

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Anita. / Anita who? / Anita drink of water so please let me in!

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Europe. / Europe who? / No, you’re a poo!

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Hawaii. / Hawaii who? / I’m fine, Hawaii you?

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Nun. / Nun who? / Nunya business!

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Alex. / Alex who? / Alex-plain when you open the door!

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / June. / June who? / June know how long I’ve been knocking out here?

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Spell. / Spell who? / W-H-O!

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Anita. / Anita who? / Anita go to the bathroom!

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Dejav. / Dejav who? / Knock, knock. /

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Owls say. / Owls say who? / Yes, they do.

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Cargo. / Cargo who? / Cargo beep, beep and vroom, vroom!

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Carl. / Carl who? / A Carl get you there faster than a bike.

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / To. / To who? / No, it’s to whom!

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Cash. / Cash who? / No thanks, but I’d love some peanuts.

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Ya. / Ya who? / No thanks, I use Bing or Google.

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Control Freak. / Contro- / OK, now you say control freak who? /

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Beats. / Beats who? / Beats me.

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Theodore. / Theodore who? / Theodore wasn’t open, so I knocked.

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Alec. / Alec who? / Alec it when you ask me questions.

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Cereal. / Cereal who? / Cereal pleasure to meet you!

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Cantaloupe. / Cantaloupe who? / Cantaloupe to Vegas, you’re too young!

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Kenya. / Kenya who? / Kenya feel the love tonight?

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Interrupting sloth. / Interrupting sloth who? / (20 seconds of silence)Sloooooooooth.

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Ida. / Ida who? / I think it’s pronounced Idaho.

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Art. / Art who? / R2-D2!

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Smellmop. / Smellmop who? / Ew, no thanks!

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / I need a puh. / I need a puh-who? / Then why don’t you find a toilet!

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Hatch. / Hatch who? / God bless you!

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Tank. / Tank who? / You’re welcome.

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Voodoo. / Voodoo who? / Voodoo you think you are asking me so many questions?

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Boo. / Boo who? / Uh, why are you crying?

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Opportunity. / Opportunity doesn’t knock twice!

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Honeybee. / Honeybee who? / Honeybee a dear and open up will you?

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Mustache. / Mustache who? / Mustache you a question, but I’ll shave it for later!

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Dwayne. / Dwayne who? / Dwayne the bathtub ⏤ I’m dwowning!

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Says. / Says who? / Says me, that’s who!

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Alice. / Alice who? / Alice so quiet. Let’s make some noise!

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Iran. / Iran who? / Iran all the way here!

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Doctor. / Doctor who? / No, no, just the doctor.

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Euripides. / Euripides who? / Euripides jeans and you pay for them, OK?

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Amish. / Amish who? / I have a hard time believing you’re really a shoe.

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Figs. / Figs who? / Figs the doorbell!

Knock, knock. /Who’s there? / Dishes. / Dishes who? / Dishes the police, open up!

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Police. / Police who? / Police hurry, I’ve got to go to the bathroom.

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Lettuce. / Lettuce who? / Lettuce in or we’ll break down the door!

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Razor. / Razor who? / Razor hand and dance the boogie!

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / I am. / I am who? / So you have identity problems, huh?

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Luke. / Luke who? / Luke through the keyhole and see!

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Amos. / Amos who? / A mosquito!…Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Anudder. / Anudder who? / Anudder mosquito!

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Howard. / Howard who? / Howard I know?

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Odysseus. / Odysseus who? / Odysseus the last straw!

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / A Mayan. / A Mayan who? / A Mayan in the way?

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Abe. / Abe who? / Abe-C-D-E!

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Icing. / Icing who? / Icing so loudly so everyone can hear me!

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Tennis. / Tennis who? / Tennis five plus five!

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Nicholas. / Nicholas who? / A Nicholas not much money these days.

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Candice. Candice who? / Candice door open or am I stuck out here?

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Cow. / Cow who? / No cow says mooooooo!

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Annie. / Annie who? / Annie way can you let me in?

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Canoe. / Canoe who? / Canoe come and play? I’m bored!

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Gorilla. / Gorilla who? / Gorilla me a hamburger!

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Kanga. / Kanga who? / Actually, it’s Kangaroo.

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / A broken pencil. / A broken pencil who? / Never mind, it’s pointless.

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Cabbage. / Cabbage who? / You expect a cabbage to have a last name?

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Robin. / Robin who? / Robin you! Now hand over the cash.

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Sweden. / Sweden who? / Sweden sour chicken!

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Alpaca. / Alpaca who? / Alpaca the trunk, you pack the suitcase.

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Pecan. / Pecan who? / Pecan someone your own size.

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Boo. / Boo who? / Why are you crying?

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Cows go. / Cows go who? / No, silly! Cows go moo.

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Lettuce. / Lettuce who? / Lettuce in, it’s cold out here!

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Thank. / Thank who? / You’re welcome!

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Nobel. / Nobel who? / Nobel, that’s why I knocked!

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Ash. / Ash who? / Sounds like you have a cold!

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Weirdo. / Weirdo who? / Weirdo you think you’re going?

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Justin. / Justin who? / Justin time for dinner!

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Wooden shoe. / Wooden shoe who? / Wooden shoe like to hear more jokes?

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Interrupting pirate. / Interrupting pira- / ARGHHHHHHHH

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Orange. / Orange who? / Orange you going to unlock the door?

Knock knock. / Who’s there? / Horsp. / Horsp who? / Did you just say, “horse poo?”

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Sarah. / Sarah who? / Is Sarah phone I could use?

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Oink oink. / Oink oink who? / Are you a pig or an owl?

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Honeydew. / Honeydew who? / Honeydew you wanna dance?

Knock knock. / Who’s there? / Daisy. / Daisy who? / Daisy me rolling, they hating…

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Someone too short to reach the doorbell!

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Kent. / Kent who? / Kent you tell by my voice?

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Radio. / Radio who? / Radio not, here I come!

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Utah. / Utah who? / U-talking to me?

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Goat. / Goat who? / Go to the front door and find out!

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / A wood wok. / A wood wok who? / A wood wok 500 miles, and I wood wok 500 more.

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Reed. / Reed who? / Redo? OK. Knock, knock. /

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / A kish. / A kish who? / I don’t know her name.

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Bam. /Bam who? / Bam who is what pandas eat. Let’s go out for pizza.

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Dijiri. / Dijiri who? / (Makes spitting sound like a didgeridoo)

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Peeka. / Peeka who? / Oh, there you are!

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Tat. / Tat who? / I’ve always thought you’d look good with an anchor on your arm.

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Alice. / Alice who? / Alice fair in love and war

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Some. / Some who? / Maybe someday you’ll recognize me!

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Amarillo. / Amarillo who? / Amarillo nice person.

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Cher. / Cher who? / Cher would be nice if you opened the door!

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Stopwatch. / Stopwatch who? / Stopwatch you’re doing and let me in!

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Needle. / Needle who? / Needle little money, please.

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Iva. / Iva who? / I’ve a sore hand from knocking!

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Ketchup. / Ketchup who? / Ketchup with me, and I’ll tell you!

Knock, knock. / Who’s there? / Arfur. / Arfur who? / Arfur got!