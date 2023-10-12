The more things change, the more they get more expensive. Or whatever people say. Here’s the deal: Disney announced more changes were coming to California’s Disneyland and Florida’s Walt Disney World, which includes price hikes on specific passes and tickets, starting immediately.

The change comes after the company shared plans to invest $60 billion in park improvements over the next decade, including rumored new Frozen and Wakanda attractions, and weeks after Disney announced a sweet deal on day passes for kids under 10.

“We are constantly adding new, innovative attractions and entertainment to our parks and, with our broad array of pricing options, the value of a theme park visit is reflected in the unique experiences that only Disney can offer,” a Disney spokesperson said in a statement, per Yahoo! Finance.

Ticket price changes are in effect now at Walt Disney World

According to People, annual pass holders for Walt Disney World will see:

Incredi-Pass annual pass tickets will increase by $50, now $1,449

Sorcerer Pass annual pass tickets will increase by $30, now $999

“Pirate Pass” annual pass tickets will increase by $50, now $799

“Pixie Dust” annual pass tickets will increase by $40, now $439

Parking will get more expensive, too, jumping an extra $5 for a total of $30 to park.

Ticket price changes are in effect now at Disneyland

Single-day ticket prices on the least expensive days won’t increase at Disneyland. They’ll still be $104 per person. But the park’s other date-based tickets will jump in price by as much as $15. As a result, People notes, the “most expensive single-day tickets” at Disneyland will now cost $194.

“This is an 8.4% increase from its previous $179 price tag,” the publication shares.

But that’s not where the price jumps end. The park is also increasing the prices of its multi-day tickets and passes:

Two-day tickets will increase by $25, now costing $310, or an increase of about 8%

Three-day tickets will increase by $40, now costing $390, or an increase of about 11%

Four-day tickets will increase by $50, now costing $445, or an increase of about 12%

Five-day tickets will increase by $65, now costing $480, or an increase of about 15%

Price tier costs for Magic Key passholders will also increase, as follows:

The Imagine tier will increase by $50 (now $499)

The Inspire tier will increase by $50 (now $1,649)

The Enchant tier will increase by $150 (now $849)

The Believe tier will increase by $150 (now $1,249)

Park Hopper passes (passes that allow guests to visit between Disneyland and California Adventure) will not increase for any date-based tickets but will jump in price for multi-day passes by as much as $15. In exciting news for Disney World Guests, the passes will be brought back to Disney World and guests will be able to move around parks at any time during the day, not after 2 p.m. as previously required.

In addition, Genie+, the park’s booking system that allows visitors to plan out their days and utilize fast passes, will also increase in cost by $5 per day, now $30. Parking costs will also go up, but the exact number is unknown.

On Reddit’s popular community r/Disney, people addressed their disappointment with the jump in prices, saying they’re not really getting much extra to justify the higher costs.

“I can't imagine trying to go there now, especially if you're a decent-sized family. Disney seems to be a luxury item rather than anything feasible,” Reddit user u/Firehawk195 shared, which sparked a big discussion about how the park is getting increasingly unaffordable for families.

“My wife and I looked into going with my parents (I’d never went as a kid) back 5-6 years ago before we even had kids and it was too expensive then,” u/Rook1872 shared. “I can’t imagine the costs now. I doubt we’d ever be able to go.” No doubt, countless families feel the same way.