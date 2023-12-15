Which 2023 Holiday Movie Should You See With Your Family?

For the first time since before 2020, there are suddenly a ton of movie theater options for families. In fact, there are so many possibilities for a family outing to the cinema that you may be slightly overwhelmed with your choices. Luckily, the Fatherly team has you covered. We’ve made sure to see all the movies that will potentially tempt you to spend $15 bucks a ticket, plus a gazillion more in popcorn and candy.

From live-action prequels to superhero sequels to new offerings from big names like Disney, and Dreamworks, as well as smaller studios like Aardman and Ghibli, there are a lot of good options for a family holiday movie excursion. In fact, we’d argue that every movie on our brief list here is probably worth your time. But, we’re ranking them anyway — thinking about the scare factor, actual fun kid stuff, and how much parents will enjoy themselves. Here are the seven big theatrical movie options for families right now, ranked.

7. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Warner Bros

If you’ve seen any of the DCEU movies, you know that they vary in quality, as well as kid-friendliness. We all love Jason Momoa, but these kinds of movies tend to be better for kids aged 10 and up, and really no younger. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is not without its charms, but if this was the only movie you all saw together this December, it’s probably because you’re living in a household full of superhero-obsessed kids. If that’s not the case, you can probably wait until this one is streaming.

Fear Factor 1/5 (5 being cutesy kawaii; 1 being frightening for kids)

Fun For Kids 3/5 (1 being slow and confusing, 5 being a rip-roaring blast)

Parent Appreciation 4/5 (1 being a movie parents should skip, 5 being one to see on your own)

6. Trolls Band Together

Dreamworks

By now, you’re probably aware that for a generation of children, Justin Timberlake is famous for being Branch the Troll. His impressive solo career, his acting in movies like Inside Llewyn Davis, and his time in NSYNC are nothing compared to how many hearts and minds he reaches in the Trolls franchise. Trolls Band Together attempts to bridge this generational divide by creating a meta-textual idea that Branch was once in a huge boy band called “Brozone.” While the revenge of NSYNC feels nice for parents of a certain age, a lot of the jokes here feel aimed more at grown-ups than kids. There’s also literally soul-sucking subplot that may freak little kids out and probably could have been handled better and/or toned down. That said, Trolls Band Together is fairly harmless, but it will result in kids getting super-hyper, and make parents wonder if maybe Timberlake has achieved the zenith of his artistry and talents. You can’t really fight the wave of Trolls dominance, but you also don’t have to go see it in theater.

Fear Factor 2/5 (5 being cutesy kawaii; 1 being frightening for kids)

Fun For Kids 3/5 (1 being slow and confusing, 5 being a rip-roaring blast)

Parent Appreciation 3/5 (1 being a movie parents should skip, 5 being one to see on your own)

5. Migration

Illumination

Although this might look like Make Way For Ducklings: The Movie, this movie is very much its own thing. While refreshingly sweet, and occasionally funny, Migration is one of those movies that seems slightly better in the trailers than it is when you sit through the whole thing. That said, it’s a solid choice for younger kids, assuming you’re ready to have the talk with them about the fact that a lot of humans eat animals all the time. Honestly, we would probably rank this one higher, but because so much of the conflict revolves around birds maybe getting cooked as meals, it just feels like not every family is ready for that conversation. It’s not scary per se, but if you have really little ones, it might be a bit tricky. To be clear, this is a great family movie, but there’s a lot of competition this year!

Fear Factor 2/5 (5 being cutesy kawaii; 1 being frightening for kids)

Fun For Kids 3/5 (1 being slow and confusing, 5 being a rip-roaring blast)

Parent Appreciation 2/5 (1 being a movie parents should skip, 5 being one to see on your own)

4. Wish

Disney

In some universes, Wish would be the number one movie on this list. It’s a return to a kind of old-school Disney princess movie, complete with cute talking animals, and a princess on quest. Wish also brings the beauty of classic Disney animation back to the big screen, and is a great representation of this venerable family brand, as Disney celebrates its 100th anniversary. But, Chris Pine’s villain is a little too scary for very small kids, and in a way, is kind of a show-stealer. Yes, Disney baddies have often stolen the show in the past, but in this case, the baddie serves to make the story a bit less comprehensible than it should be. What is Wish about? We’re still kind of not sure, but it sure is pretty to look at.

Fear Factor 2/5 (5 being cutesy kawaii; 1 being frightening for kids)

Fun For Kids 4/5 (1 being slow and confusing, 5 being a rip-roaring blast)

Parent Appreciation 3/5 (1 being a movie parents should skip, 5 being one to see on your own)

3. The Boy and the Heron

Studio Ghibli

To those who know and love Hayao Miyazaki, The Boy And The Heron is an event. A decade in the making, this is a movie that fans have waited for as though it were the 82-year-old filmmaker's last big hurrah (it may be, but there’s rumor of more in the works). Whatever expectation you bring to the film, it’s by far the most gorgeous animated film out this season — and maybe of all time. The layers and layers of hand-drawn animation have pushed the form to a height that will leave the whole family in awe. It’s simply beautiful. That’s a good thing for the kids especially because the plot of this movie, set in the height of WWII Japan after a mother’s passing is, at first, a bit heavy, artfully absurdist, and packed with metaphor. If your kid has seen and loved My Neighbor Totoro (probably the best Miyazaki introduction) it’s safe to say they’ll be able to handle the heaviness in wait of the kawaii cuteness (it delivers!). If they’re a sensitive or younger kid, you may not want this to be their first introduction. Go on your own as a date night — it’s worth it.

Fear Factor 3/5 (5 being cutesy kawaii; 1 being frightening for kids)

Fun For Kids 3/5 (1 being slow and confusing, 5 being a rip-roaring blast)

Parent Appreciation 5/5 (1 being a movie parents should skip, 5 being one to see on your own)

2. Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

aardman

Okay, so a lot of the jokes will go over the heads of kids. Yes, like Migration, there are a ton of jokes about eggs being eaten, or what happens to chickens when they’re no longer living. And yet, the artistry of the stop-motion of Aardman has to be seen by every generation. It’s possible that Chicken Run 2 is slightly more for parents who loved the original Chicken Run, and yet, this movie is the definition of a good time out for everyone. It’s not just funny, Chicken Run 2 is full of wit, and cleverness, which in an age of broad comedy, is super-refreshing. An artful, and hilarious time will be had by all. What more can you ask for?

Fear Factor 4/5 (5 being cutesy kawaii; 1 being frightening for kids)

Fun For Kids 4/5 (1 being slow and confusing, 5 being a rip-roaring blast)

Parent Appreciation 5/5 (1 being a movie parents should skip, 5 being one to see on your own)

1. Wonka

Warner Bros

Who knew a Charlie and The Chocolate Factory backstory could be such a joyful romp?! Paul King, the famed Paddington director, sure did. In this musical — it’s a musical, full stop — Timothee Chalamet as a young Wonka drives the plot and gets out of the way; Hugh Grant, as an Oompa Loompa is hilariously restrained; and the rest of the cast can sing and dance with the best of them. The chocolatier villains, led by Slugworth (Paterson Joseph), are properly frightening villains who might have scared the kids if they were onscreen long enough. Happily, the plot is an aside to a rather brilliant choreographed music that could make Wonka a real contender for best family movie of the year.