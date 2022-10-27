1984 Video Of Keanu Reeves "Teddy Bear Reporter" Resurfaces Amid Matthew Perry Slander

Could he be any wronger? In a forthcoming memoir, Friends actor Matthew Perry has dissed the world’s best friend, Keanu Reeves, and the response has been swift. However, one positive result of all of this is that a wonderful video of pre-fame Keanu Reeves, covering National Teddy Bear Day, as a very young reporter, has once again, resurfaced.

On October 26, 2022, Variety reported that Mattew Perry’s forthcoming memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, inexplicably includes pot-shots at Keanu Reeves twice. Out of nowhere, Perry writes, “Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?”

What beef Perry has with Reeves is bizarre, made all the stranger by the fact that the late River Phoenix and Keanu Reeves starred together in the brilliant 1991 film, My Own Private Idaho. To date, it’s hard to imagine one of Perry’s performances coming close to being as great, save for maybe that Windows 95 tutorial video he filmed with Jennifer Aniston, which is so bizarre it just has to be satire, right?

While the internet has been quick to respond to this deeply weird Keanu slander, there is a silver lining. Amid Keanu trending on Twitter, a wonderful video of him working as a reporter for the Canadian Broadcast Corporation in 1984, covering “National Teddy Bear Day.” This 1984 video resurfaced back in 2020 on MovieWeb, but has just popped on Twitter again during the bizarre fall-out from Matthew Perry’s Keanu slander. Several users have shared it on Twitter recently, but here’s the version the CBC shared back in 2020.

If you haven’t seen the video, it’s brilliant. In it, Keanu questions children as to why so many bears have the first name “Teddy,” as well as the wonderful pun where he tells a bear that they need to talk “bears-ness.” Also, you can’t miss the point where Keanu pretends to be attacked by an adorable, large teddy bear, which really is an amazing window to his talent even way back then. Whoa indeed.

Nobody commits to creative performances like Keanu Reeves. His endlessly wonderful filmography proves that. The Matrix Resurrections was one of the most romantic films of 2021, and we’re not even kidding about that. But, if you need to be reminded of why the world loves Keanu, rewatching his Teddy Bear journalism really seals the deal. We know which guy we’d rather be there for when the rain starts to pour.