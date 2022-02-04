7 Great Zip-Up Hoodies to Step-Up Your Casual Clothing Game
The iconic piece of casual wear has never been better. If you're looking to upgrade, here are some of the best we've found.
The hooded sweatshirt is the ideal piece of casual clothing. Warm, comfortable, ready to be thrown on at a moment’s notice. What’s not to love?
While the pullover hoodie certainly has its place, the zip-up hoodie is, dare we say it, the best version of the hooded sweatshirt. Why? The zipper is a game-changer for the simple fact that it removes the most annoying part of wearing a pull-over sweatshirt: pulling it off. If you’re overheating in a standard, zipper-less hoodie? There’s only one way to remove it, and, yeah, it’s most definitely going to expose your belly and mess up your hair.
A zip-up hoodie, on the other hand, doesn’t have this problem. It’s also ideal for temperature regulation: Feeling a little hot when walking around in one? Let in some air via its defining feature. The best zip-up hoodies are also more suited to layering, as they can easily be worn unzipped over a t-shirt, dress shirt, henley, sweater, or any number of items for a smart, casual look.
Chances are, your sweatshirts have gotten a lot of use this year. If you’re looking to upgrade your current casual wear, below are some of the best men’s zip-up hoodies we’ve found. Our advice: Go a bit beyond the basics and opt for stretch tech fabric and more streamlined fits.
Comfort is the name of the game with Vuori, which specializes in tech fabrics that feel like athletic gear, but are designed for more than just workouts. They're certainly not the only ones in that casual wear space, but they nail the fusion. The Coronado Hoodie is a great example of this. Made from a super-soft brushed polyester fabric, the hoodie is moisture-wicking and has a nice bit of stretch. Small touches like a heathered fabric, ribbed cuffs, and a more tailored fit make it a great choice.
If you haven't tried a pair of Mack Weldon's incredibly comfortable and well-reviewed boxer briefs, we strongly suggest that you do. If you’ve them, well, you know the brand is a worthy addition to your top drawer. This zip hoodie is every bit as well-made and comfortable, made with micro French terry fabric for an incredibly smooth feel and finish. Available in eight color options.
American Giant takes pride in shining a spotlight on the durability and quality inherent in old-school, USA-made manufacturing. The Classic Full-Zip is beefy and warm enough to wear when doing winter yard work, with reinforced elbow patches for added durability. Yet, the slim fit and classic color options make it Zoom call-approved.
Chances are, you trust L.L. Bean to keep your feet warm with its iconic winter boots, so why not rely on the timeless Northeast brand to outfit you for days at home, too? This cotton-polyester hoodie (it’s heavy on the cotton at 91 percent) boasts a more traditional fit, ideal for adding layers. While it's available in a range of colors, the Vintage Indigo is by far our favorite.
This mid-weight fleece hoodie from the loungewear masters at Richer Poorer is an excellent addition to your casual wardrobe. It has a jersey-lined drawcord hood, classic kangaroo pocket, and a great worn-in feel. Best of all, it's made from recycled materials and its production saves approximately 40 plastic bottles from landfills.
The name of this hoodie is no lie. Made by Huckberry house brand Flint and Tinder, it's guaranteed to last, well, 10-years. If it happens to rip or has some other malfunction, the brand will repair it free of charge. That's a serious perk and makes the hefty price tag less of a hit. If you hadn't guessed, it's incredibly well made, featuring a warm-as-hell double-lined hood, secret media pocket, and reinforced seams. Even better, it's entirely made in the USA and feels even more comfortable the longer you wear it.
