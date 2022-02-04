The hooded sweatshirt is the ideal piece of casual clothing. Warm, comfortable, ready to be thrown on at a moment’s notice. What’s not to love?

While the pullover hoodie certainly has its place, the zip-up hoodie is, dare we say it, the best version of the hooded sweatshirt. Why? The zipper is a game-changer for the simple fact that it removes the most annoying part of wearing a pull-over sweatshirt: pulling it off. If you’re overheating in a standard, zipper-less hoodie? There’s only one way to remove it, and, yeah, it’s most definitely going to expose your belly and mess up your hair.

A zip-up hoodie, on the other hand, doesn’t have this problem. It’s also ideal for temperature regulation: Feeling a little hot when walking around in one? Let in some air via its defining feature. The best zip-up hoodies are also more suited to layering, as they can easily be worn unzipped over a t-shirt, dress shirt, henley, sweater, or any number of items for a smart, casual look.

Chances are, your sweatshirts have gotten a lot of use this year. If you’re looking to upgrade your current casual wear, below are some of the best men’s zip-up hoodies we’ve found. Our advice: Go a bit beyond the basics and opt for stretch tech fabric and more streamlined fits.

