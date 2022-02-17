The Best Men’s Sweatpants Are Better Than Ever

If there’s one thing the past few years taught us, it’s that a good pair of sweatpants is hard to beat. The soft pants revolution was swift. We worked from home in them. We worked out in them. We ran errands in them. Yes, they became part of the de facto outfit because the world was in shambles, and why not be comfortable? But the mass interest tipped everyone off to an important point: modern sweatpants and joggers, much like hoodies, have evolved into so much more than they once were.

These days, the best men’s sweatpants pack everything we love about functional athletic clothing into a more tapered package that you can wear pretty much anywhere. Our favorites are cut slimmer and soft-to-the-touch. They have a little bit of stretch and, in many cases, are made with texture for some added style points. The best sweatpants also feature plenty of pockets and higher-end athletic wear features like moisture-wicking and anti-microbial tech. Smart touches like no-fold drawstring waistbands often add to the package. Last but not least, they’re all comfortable enough for all-day lounging.

Now, are modern sweatpants more expensive than their old-school counterparts? Often, yes. But they’re also a far cry from what sweatpants of the past — they’re more versatile and built to be worn for years. If you’re looking to upgrade your current pair or just want to add to your growing collection of comfort wear, here are some of our favorites.

