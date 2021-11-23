Like a solid pair of boots or a big bulky sweater, a good beanie is a vital cold-weather accessory. The best beanies for men are, of course, an ideal way to keep your head and ears insulated on chilly days. Stuff one in a pocket and pull it out when the moment calls for it. Done and done. But, a great men’s beanie is also a simple way to seriously step up your style in the autumn and winter. Heading to a meeting? A dark cashmere beanie is a great formal way to top off a more tailored outfit. Want something more casual? Opt for a beanie cap with a bolder color or weave pattern that suits your personal style. Whatever you want, there’s a beanie out there for you. Just be sure to keep fit top of mind. Ideally, it should fall somewhere between snug and slouchy and cover your ears fully. And above all else, it should be warm. Keep fabrics in mind (warm 100-percent wool, antimicrobial, merino wool, and stretchier recycled polymer blends are all ideal) and steer clear of anything too thin that allows the wind to creep through. Your ears deserve better than that. With this in mind, here are eight great men’s beanies to consider.

This article was originally published on November 23, 2021