25 Holiday Gifts Under $25 For Everyone On Your List

Whether you’re in search of a just-right stocking stuffer or something for that impossible-to-shop-for uncle, these great gifts won’t break the bank.

The best holiday gifts are thoughtful, and display a sense that you really get the person. And you don’t need to spend a lot of money on a gift for it to be special. In fact, some of the best gifts are the little ones that you saw and just had a feeling they’d like or find useful. Whether you’re in search of a just-right stocking stuffer or something for that impossible-to-shop-for uncle, we’ve rounded up 25 great holiday gifts, all of which fall under $25. They run the gamut from quirky (hello there Lego Hot Dog Man!) to small splurges and daily necessities no one ever thinks they need until they do. We hope you’ll find something here for people on your list — and maybe a little something for yourself, too.

Lego
Hot Dog Guy Keychain Light

Add some happiness to your house keys with this key light version of Lego’s mustard-squiggled hot dog man. A button on the body, er, meat, controls the light, which shines from the feet.

$13
Spiceology
Derek Wolf Sticky Bourbon Brown Ale Pork Rub

Beer and barbecue? A time-tested combo. This blend, part of Spiceology’s partnership with Chef Derek Wolf of Over The Fire Cooking, fuses the two for a well rounded rub that brings notes of burnt sugar, molasses, and bourbon.

$14
Badgebomb
Good Evening 500 Piece Puzzle

It's always nice to have a do-a-little-bit-at-a-time puzzle laid out during the holiday season. This 500-piecer features a whimsical, intricate illustration of a city landscape by Rhode Island-based artist Allison Cole. A poster of the artwork is also included.

$20
Juniper Ridge
Cedar Campfire Incense

One 20-stick pack of this incense promises no hidden ingredients, just the full glory of cedar in its natural damp, mountainy, moss-covered scent.

$12
Amazon
Gorilla Grip Heat Resistant Silicone Oven Mitts

Constructed from slip-resistant silicone, these cotton-lined oven mitts are comfortable, durable, and heat-resistant to 484 degrees. The hardest choice you’ll have to make is which of the 11 different colors is right for you

$22
Bodum
Java French Press

Any coffee purist will appreciate this beloved 8-cup French press. Its simple, smart design ensures that each batch it pours coaxes maximum flavor from your beans.

$22
Amazon
The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutinty, And Murder

Killers of the Flower Moon author David Grann’s latest nonfiction tale is about her majesty’s The Wager, an 18th century ship that wrecked off the coast of South America and whose remaining crew told conflicting accounts of that time and the mutiny that occurred. It’s a deeply researched adventure story that’s as much about the narratives the powerful tell as it is about nautical life.

$17
Opinel
No. 7 Carbon Steel Folding Knife

French knife maker Opinel has been producing affordable, long lasting blades for 130 years. Only 7 inches in length, and just a hair under 1.5 ounces in weight, this carbon steel folder is a great EDC and features the brand's time-tested safety lock that keeps the blade secured when open or closed.

$17
Amazon
Luxardo Gourmet Maraschino Cherries

Whether submerged in a Manhattan or spooned on top of a sundae, there’s no substitute for real-deal Maraschino cherries. The sweet, tangy orbs are worth a splurge.

$24.95
Anker
10 Foot USB C Cable

In the world of cables, USB C is the new king. Anker's extra-long cable features a double braided, tangle-free nylon design that offers quicker charge times.

$10
Red Clay
Red Clay Hot Honey

Habanero peppers combine with Georgia honey for a perfect sweet heat. It's delicious on everything, from fried chicken to pizza.

$14
Amazon
Whoosh Screen Cleaner Spray And Wipe

Screens are havens for germs. Many of ours could use more regular attention. This kit includes two bottles of alcohol- and ammonia-free spray (one regular, and one travel sized) as well as a microfiber cloth to get rid of dirt, oil, dust, and fingerprints.

$18
Yeti
12 oz. Colster Can Cooler

By now, Yeti’s Colsters are pretty well known. That doesn’t mean they’re any less great. A can secured in one stays cold on hot summer days and won’t freeze when out in the cold. Consider it the best koozie ever.

$25
Bespoke Post
Marcellin Cast Iron Garlic Roaster

Sure, you can roast garlic just fine by wrapping it in aluminum foil. But this cast iron roaster does it better, conducting the ideal heat to produce perfectly roasty, spreadable cloves. It also looks great.

$25
Versed
Press Restart Gentle Retinol Serum

Retinol is well-known for its skincare powers, capable of everything from softening wrinkles to subduing acne. But it can be a bit harsh. Versed's formula is less harsh, offering all the benefits with less irritation, redness, and drynes

$22
Carhartt
Insulated 4 Can Lunch Cooler

It's not surprise that workwear pros Carhartt make a truly great lunch bag. It keeps contents cold for 8+ hours, is large enough to fit four cans of beer or whatever solids you desire to snack on, and has a sturdy carry handle and water-resistant exterior.

$20
Uncommon Goods
Sexy Truth or Dare

This take on the classic game features 50 double sided sticks with prompts ("What's your favorite body part for me to nibble on?" or "Cover me in kisses...") to help spice up any date night.

$15
Baxter of California
Grooming Cream

This is a true jack-of-all-trades hair product. If you’re into that intentionally messy look, you can apply it after showering for a light hold and shine-free finish. Or, you can work it into dry hair for increased control. Or, you can use it in tandem with gel or pomade. Or, you can use it to shape a longer beard. It really is that versatile.

$15
Pappy & Company
Bourbon Barrel Aged Old Fashioned Cocktail Mixer

You probably can't score a bottle of Pappy but you can grab this super flavorful mixer produced by the legendary distilling family and featuring a blend of barrel-rested sugar, bitters and orange peel.

$20
Stanley
Classic Legendary Camp Mug

Extra tough and insulated, this 12-ounce mug will keep drinks, hot or cold, just like that for hours. A good-sized handle, splash free lid, and a lifetime warranty makes it ideal for any kind of adventure.

$23
Jack Rudy Cocktail Co.
Aromatic Bitters

Think of bitters as seasoning for your drink. With a cane sugar base, and hints of citrus and spices like cinnamon and cloves, this aromatic version is a well-balanced addition for pretty much any cocktail.

$22
Amazon
World Within A Song by Jeff Tweedy

Jeff Tweedy is a fabulous storyteller and a thoughtful critic. In his third book, the Wilco frontman writes a memoir by way of music, offering 50 songs that molded his life and career. It's a great read.

$23
Amazon
Thanos Gauntlet Bottle Opener

Try your best not to utter “Thirst quenching will be…inevitable” every time you pop the top off a drink with this opener.

$16
Crate And Barrel
Spiegelau IPA Glass

Any IPA obsessive will dig this glass. Created in conjunction with experts from Dogfish Head and Sierra Nevada, every feature — from the rippled base to the wide mouth — is there to amplify the hoppy flavors and textures of the beer style.

$11
One Log Fire
Original One Log Fire

Utilizing time-honored Scandinavian design, this single log is lit at the center, where a natural firestarter sits, and burns for two hours. It's easily the easiest outdoor campfire to set up.

$25