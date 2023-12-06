The best holiday gifts are thoughtful, and display a sense that you really get the person. And you don’t need to spend a lot of money on a gift for it to be special. In fact, some of the best gifts are the little ones that you saw and just had a feeling they’d like or find useful. Whether you’re in search of a just-right stocking stuffer or something for that impossible-to-shop-for uncle, we’ve rounded up 25 great holiday gifts, all of which fall under $25. They run the gamut from quirky (hello there Lego Hot Dog Man!) to small splurges and daily necessities no one ever thinks they need until they do. We hope you’ll find something here for people on your list — and maybe a little something for yourself, too.

Every product you see here is independently selected by our editors, writers, and experts. If you click a link on our site and buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.