25 Holiday Gifts Under $25 For Everyone On Your List
Whether you’re in search of a just-right stocking stuffer or something for that impossible-to-shop-for uncle, these great gifts won’t break the bank.
The best holiday gifts are thoughtful, and display a sense that you really get the person. And you don’t need to spend a lot of money on a gift for it to be special. In fact, some of the best gifts are the little ones that you saw and just had a feeling they’d like or find useful. Whether you’re in search of a just-right stocking stuffer or something for that impossible-to-shop-for uncle, we’ve rounded up 25 great holiday gifts, all of which fall under $25. They run the gamut from quirky (hello there Lego Hot Dog Man!) to small splurges and daily necessities no one ever thinks they need until they do. We hope you’ll find something here for people on your list — and maybe a little something for yourself, too.
Every product you see here is independently selected by our editors, writers, and experts. If you click a link on our site and buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.
It's always nice to have a do-a-little-bit-at-a-time puzzle laid out during the holiday season. This 500-piecer features a whimsical, intricate illustration of a city landscape by Rhode Island-based artist Allison Cole. A poster of the artwork is also included.
Killers of the Flower Moon author David Grann’s latest nonfiction tale is about her majesty’s The Wager, an 18th century ship that wrecked off the coast of South America and whose remaining crew told conflicting accounts of that time and the mutiny that occurred. It’s a deeply researched adventure story that’s as much about the narratives the powerful tell as it is about nautical life.
French knife maker Opinel has been producing affordable, long lasting blades for 130 years. Only 7 inches in length, and just a hair under 1.5 ounces in weight, this carbon steel folder is a great EDC and features the brand's time-tested safety lock that keeps the blade secured when open or closed.
Screens are havens for germs. Many of ours could use more regular attention. This kit includes two bottles of alcohol- and ammonia-free spray (one regular, and one travel sized) as well as a microfiber cloth to get rid of dirt, oil, dust, and fingerprints.
This is a true jack-of-all-trades hair product. If you’re into that intentionally messy look, you can apply it after showering for a light hold and shine-free finish. Or, you can work it into dry hair for increased control. Or, you can use it in tandem with gel or pomade. Or, you can use it to shape a longer beard. It really is that versatile.