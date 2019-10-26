Gear

The 100 Best Gifts for Dads in 2022

Yes, even for the guy who (says he) has everything.

Like trying to shower with a toddler banging on the door, finding the perfect gift for the dad who already has everything can feel nearly impossible. There are just so many options out there. Thousands of useful tools, cool tech, kitchen appliances, and unique clothes that don’t make him look dumpy — they all await online.

So, how do you find good gifts for dad that he’ll not only like but actually love? Something that’s both unique and actually useful? For our 2022 list of best gifts for dads, we’ve curated products that we can say with confidence stand out from the rest of the pack. We guarantee you’ll find something here to make him smile, laugh, and feel cool, or, at least, appreciated this holiday season. Letting him shower uninterrupted might be a nice gift, too.

Big Green Egg
Large Big Green Egg

If you’re looking for one grill that will cover everything from spending your Saturday smoking a tri-tip to grilling up some brats right before the game, the Big Green Egg is the perfect choice. This ceramic grill is remarkably heat-efficient, while Big Green Egg’s proprietary natural hardwood charcoal imbues whatever you cook with the perfect smokey flavoring. The egg-shaped ceramic body retains heat while directing it right onto the cooking platform, retaining juices and providing an even, perfect cook every time. The result? Flavorful, juicy, and perfectly smoked slabs of meat and possibly the best burgers that you’ve ever had. Bonus: a variety of add-ons and instruments add versatility, allowing you to grill pizzas, roast veggies, and pretty much anything else you can imagine.

$1,519

Rower by Ergatta

Because exercise equipment has a way of proliferating and is generally ugly, at-home workouts tend to require a sacrifice of one kind or another. The possible lone exception is the rowing machine: Rowing works 86 percent of the body’s muscles and can be as cardio-intense (or mellow) as you like, while improving joint flexibility. One of the newest and sleekest rowing machines, the Ergatta uses actual water resistance, which makes it as effective as it is quiet (as well as cool-looking, with its transparent reservoir). It’s got all the fitness potential of a traditional rowing machine, but packaged with cutting-edge, immersive technology (a reasonable $29/month) that keeps monotony at bay. The jewel in the crown, though, is its design: Handmade of cherry wood, it's the farthest thing from an eyesore, and it can be folded up and stowed away, so it works in even the tiniest of homes.

$2,199

