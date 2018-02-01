Legend has it that babies with February births have been getting screwed out of a full birth month ever since the ancient Roman emperor Augustus Caesar stole a day from February to add it to August. Nonetheless, studies suggest that parents of February babies can rest assured that their kids have more to celebrate than fear about their birth month. Here’s why all the other birth months don’t have anything on February (besides a few extra days):

Studies Suggest February Babies May Be Taller And Smarter

Compared to their summer-born peers, February babies are longer and heavier at birth and grow to be taller by the time they turn 7, according to data on 21,000 kids worldwide. These big kids similarly score higher on neurocognitive tests. Although it’s important to note that not all scientists agree that February babies are taller — one even larger study indicated that summer babies are, in fact, tallest — parents can call it even (or settle it on the basketball court).

Babies With February Births Tend To Be More Agreeable And More Conscientious

Some studies have shown that February-born individuals are at an increased risk for schizophrenia, but other research disputes that birth month has any impact on mental health risk. Meanwhile, several studies have shown that February babies are more agreeable and conscientious than summer babies. But they won’t gloat about it — that’s just not their style.

February Babies Are More Likely To Be Famous (Or Police Officers)

It’s fine that February is shorter, because those born within those 28 (29?) days know how to do more with less. There’s evidence that people born in February are more likely to have careers as artists, and one study of celebrities found that babies with February births are more likely to be famous. Burt Reynolds, Ashton Kutcher, and Harry Styles all share February birthdays (which seems to suggest February babies also have great hair). And even if they can’t play a cop on TV, February babies can always be one in real life — oddly, people born in February are more likely to become traffic cops.

February Births Are Linked To Increased Risk For Sleep Problems

Perhaps all that outside-of-the-box thinking keeps them up at night, but studies indicate that February babies have trouble falling asleep. Other findings go as far as to show an increased risk for narcolepsy. Still, they aren’t as sleepy as March babies, so they’ve got that going for them.

But February Babies Have A Decreased Risk For Serious Diseases

The best news for people with February births is that they get a lower overall disease risk and higher disease protection, according to a massive study of nearly two million people. Specifically, February babies have a lower risk for cardiovascular, reproductive, respiratory, and neurological diseases, and added protection against reproductive, respiratory, and neurological diseases. In other words, no wonder they’re so tired. It’s like they say: What doesn’t kill you, makes you sleepier.