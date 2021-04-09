When they enter the world, your infant has no idea what a great job you did naming them. In fact, they will likely hear their own name repeated hundreds of times in their first month of life, all before they figure out the word is even related to them, much less how great it is. So, it makes sense for a parent seeking the recognition they so rightly deserve to want to know: When do babies recognize their name?

It doesn’t take long for infants to begin responding to the world around them. They will turn towards their mother or father’s voice almost from the outset and will smile at smiling faces. And that sometimes leads to assumptions that a baby know their name.

Parents may think their baby is responding to their name as early as 4 months, but that’s probably not the case. They’re more likely giving attention to a familiar and comforting presence. But that’s good too! It’s a sign that their hearing is working well, they’re exhibiting muscle control, and they are forming an attachment to you. Soak up the warm and fuzzy emotional payoff!

That said, typically a baby will not recognize their name until around 6 months after they’re born. It’s a key milestone and an early indicator of appropriate development — a sign that your baby is starting to work toward separation and independence. And although neither of those qualities will be fully realized until age 4 or 5, the process of a baby realizing that you and they are separate beings is taking root during these early months.

How To Help Your Baby Learn Their Name

Between 5- and 9-months-old, your baby will start responding to their name instead of simply responding to your voice. Using their name repetitively tends to be an effective way to help them acquire and strengthen this ability once they are ready.

An affectionate tone of voice, warm facial expressions, and avoiding the use of nicknames will all help your baby associate their name as their own while helping them link you with love and safety. Talking your way through everyday parenting activities such as diaper changes, feedings, and playtime while referring to your baby by name will encourage both object specificity and general language acquisition.

What If My Baby Doesn’t Respond To Their Name?

If by 9-months-old your baby isn’t responding to their name, pay attention to how they are communicating and discuss it with your healthcare provider during their one-year checkup. A simple response-to-name test administered by a trained professional is an effective tool for identifying and treating possible developmental disorders.

“From a speech and language perspective, issues with name recognition can be a sign of receptive language issues as well as a delay in social-communication skills,” says Caitlin Raaz, Ph.D., Assistant Profesor of Audiology and Speech-Language Sciences at University of Northern Colorado. Luckily, a variety of interventions are available.

“The majority of early intervention models are parent/family-centered,” Raaz says. “This means that the therapist primarily works with the parent, providing training and support so they can act as the child’s therapist. This model can be extremely effective because a parent is a child’s first and most important teacher.”