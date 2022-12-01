After failing to even qualify for the 2018 World Cup, the U.S. Men’s National Team is giving fans their money’s worth this go around for this World Cup 2022. All three matches in the group stage, from Wales to England to the eventful Iran match, thus far have been entertaining and competitive, with the team earning favorable results. But now we say goodbye to our group — and on to the next stage of the competition in Qatar.

Up next is The Netherlands in the first round of the knockout stage with a quarterfinal birth on the line. Here’s a quick rundown on what to expect from the occasion and where to watch the World Cup match(es) that everyone will be talking about this weekend.

How can I watch the United States vs. Netherlands World Cup match, and can I watch it for free?

The U.S. vs. Netherlands Men’s World Cup match will be available for free on Fox and Telemundo, starting at 10 a.m. Eastern on Saturday, December 3rd.

For more viewing options, check out the Fatherly guide on How To Legally Watch The World Cup For Free.

Where can I watch the game if I missed it?

All World Cup matches are available to stream on Tubi for free 30 minutes after the final whistle. Tubi also offers extended highlight packages that condense every match down to a 10-minute package made up of key moments, as well as 90-second highlight reels for those totally strapped for time. And for those wanting a bit of World Cup history, a selection of over 15 soccer documentaries are also available on the free streaming service.

How are the World Cup knockout rounds different from the group stage?

The World Cup is a tale of two tournaments. Teams navigate the opening three-match group stage by grinding out results, as there’s margin for a tie or loss as to whether you continue in the tournament.

But as the tournament now shifts to a 16-team single elimination knockout bracket, the heat is on. Win four games in a row and you’re the champions of the world. Lose even once and you go home.

Since games now require a winner and a loser, contests that are tied after the regular allotted 90 minutes of play will continue for two 15-minute extra time periods. It’s important to note that the second extra-time period will be played even if one of the team leads after the first period.

If the match is still tied after 120 minutes of play, a penalty kick shootout ensues to decide a winner.

Can the United States beat the Netherlands?

The Netherlands is a very strong team and, as such, is favored to beat the United States. Complicating prognostication is the status of star midfielder Christian Pulisic who picked up an injury while scoring the game-winning goal for the United States against Iran on Monday. His ability to get at or near full speed will go a long way in determining whether or not the Americans can mount an upset bid.

Thus far, the United States has shown the speed and tenacity to play with the better teams at the World Cup. But they’ve struggled to score goals and hold second-half leads, and an inability to rectify either of those weaknesses could surely lead to heartbreak on Saturday.

The young American squad —- or the “Baby Eagles,” as Roger Bennett from Men In Blazers (who spoke to Fatherly) is fond of calling them —- will also need to fly in the face of history to emerge victorious. Since 1990, the U.S. men have only defeated a European team once, with an overall record of 1-11-7. Draws against England and Wales in the group stage were adequate results, but they pushed the U.S. winless streak against European teams to 11 games.

When does the United States play next?

If the United States beat the Netherlands, they will play again on Tuesday at 2 p.m. Eastern against the winner of Argentina vs. Australia. If the United States doesn’t win against the Netherlands, then they will be out of the World Cup.