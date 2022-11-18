The World Cup is the most-watched sporting event on the planet, and anyone who might want to join in on the fun at some point will quickly realize that the television landscape is very different than it was when the tournament was last held four years ago. So, where can you watch the 2022 World Cup? Is the World Cup streaming for free?

Fortunately, there are some free and inexpensive options for getting your soccer (football) fix, assuming you know where to look. Each option has its pros and cons, depending on your priorities.

Watch live World Cup games for free over the air on Fox or Telemundo

Local Fox affiliates will carry English broadcasts for 35 of the 64 World Cup matches. This includes all of the matches that the United States will play and all but two of the matches in the later knockout rounds. It’s a good option for most casual fans, assuming you have an antenna that allows you to pick up the Fox station in your area.

Fox World Cup Schedule

Viewers within range of a Telemundo station will be able to catch Spanish broadcasts for 58 of the 64 matches free over the air. Yes, this means watching the games in Spanish, but that’s almost better right?

Telemundo World Cup Schedule

Watch World Cup Games on demand for free on Tubi

Since the World Cup is being held halfway across the world in Qatar, many matches will take place while people are sleeping, working, or at school. Fortunately, the free ad-supported streaming service Tubi will offer full replays of all matches in 4k. Games will be available 30 minutes after each match ends, and Tubi can ping users who would like a heads-up the moment matches appear on the service.

While Tubi requires a free account to use the service, it does not require users to submit a credit card number.

Tubi World Cup Hub

Watch World Cup games by surfing free trials of Youtube TV, Fubo TV, and DirecTV Stream

Streaming services have cut back on free trial offers lately, but it’s possible to piece together a month’s worth of new subscriber offers to avail yourself to live and on-demand streaming with full DVR functionality for all World Cup matches. Games that are not broadcast on Fox will be available on FS1.

The downside to surfing free trials is that it can be a pain to sign up for — and then cancel — multiple services in a short period of time. And if you forget to cancel in time, you’re on the hook for at least one month at the current rate, which for these services is in excess of $50.

*14-Day YouTube TV Free Trial (New Members)

*7-Day FuboTV Free Trial (New Members)

*5-Day DirecTV Stream Free Trial (New Members)

Watch every World Cup game live and on-demand for $5 with Peacock

Because Telemundo is part of the NBC/Universal conglomerate, Spanish-language broadcasts of all World Cup matches will be available to stream on Peacock. At only $5/month, Peacock is an inexpensive World Cup streaming option that offers maximum flexibility for little effort. And since World Cup matches wrap up relatively early in the day, there will be plenty of time to stream episodes of Peacock's other popular offerings, such as The Office and Yellowstone.

Peacock World Cup Hub

Watch every World Cup game live and on-demand for $20 with Sling

For those who want a more traditional World Cup television experience, Sling is offering new subscribers a 50% discount for their first month of service. That brings the total for Sling Blue down to a very reasonable $20 for the duration of the tournament.

Stream the world cup on Sling Blue for $20