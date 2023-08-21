Do you remember when you were a kid driving in a car with your parents while their radio was blasting? They were completely feeling their music — lip-syncing and dancing like it was the best sound in the world while you sat in the back, giving them the quiet side eye, unable to understand why they loved such terrible, corny music. Even though Millennials may have the best music taste and history — from Weezer to Garbage to Diddy (or Puff Daddy, as we knew him) — it’s still our turn to be on the receiving end of that teenage disapproval, as tradition demands. At least, according to one hilarious viral TikTok.

Dave Ogleton, known as FitDad, or the King of Dad Jokes, posted a video on TikTok that hits home for those of us with pre-teens or teenagers about the music we love and how our kids feel about it.

The video starts with Ogleton sitting at his computer, listening and rocking out to the song "Basket Case" by Green Day, which was released in 1994. "How I hear my generation's music," the text on the screen reads.

Then, the text changes to: “How my kids hear and see my generation’s music.” The song then changes to a cover of “Basket Case,” except it’s an AI remake where Frank Sinatra, The King of Swing and Big Band, sings the lyrics in his signature style that was popular in the 60s. Way back when our parents and grandparents were in their musical prime.

Ogleton’s comparison hits home for those of us who don’t understand why our kids hate our music when it’s obviously the best.

“90’s music > everything else,” Ogleton shared in the video's caption, which has amassed nearly half-a-million views, 120,000 likes, and more than 2,000 comments since it was posted at the end of July.

I guess we’re all old now.