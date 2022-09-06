UPPAbaby, a popular stroller company, has issued a voluntary recall of its jogging stroller after a report of a child’s finger getting caught in the brake, resulting in the amputation of the kid’s finger. If you have a jogging stroller, here’s what you need to know.

“Our top priority at UPPAbaby is the safety of children,” the company wrote in its voluntary recall notice. “We conduct extensive testing to ensure UPPAbaby products meet all global industry and regulatory standards. Despite passing all tests and meeting all standards, UPPAbaby received one report about the all-terrain RIDGE stroller.”

Which stroller is being recalled and why?

In conjunction with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), UPPAbaby recalled 14,400 of its all-terrain RIDGE jogging strollers after a report of a child’s finger getting caught in the brake of the jogger, resulting in amputation.

"The stroller’s rear disc brakes have openings that can cause amputation or laceration if a non-occupant child’s fingertip gets caught in the openings while the stroller is in use," the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a statement.

“Based on one consumer report to us, we believe the injury is likely due to consumer misuse,” UPPAbaby wrote in its notice. “The RIDGE’s disc brakes have openings that can cause amputation or laceration if a non-occupant child’s fingertip gets caught in the openings while the stroller is in use.”

How to tell if the stroller you have has been recalled?

The voluntary recall involves all colors of the All-Terrain RIDGE jogging stroller, including slate blue, charcoal, and white. There were approximately 14,400 strollers sold from October 2021 through August 2022, per the recall notice.

The strollers were sold both online and in stores including at Amazon, Nordstrom, BuyBuyBaby, Nieman Marcus, Potter Barn Kids, and specialty stores. Each stroller cost approximately $600.

“The serial numbers of the recalled products begin with ‘1401RDGCA’ and appear on the right side of the stroller frame above the rear wheel of the stroller,” the notice reads. “The model number ‘1401-RDG-CA’ is printed on the left side of the stroller frame above the rear wheel of the stroller.” For more details, check out the CPSC website.

What to do if you have the recalled stroller

The CPSC says that customers should immediately stop using the strollers until they can be repaired.

The company will send replacement disc brakes for both wheels that can be added to the wheels of the existing all-terrain strollers, free of charge.

Consumers should visit UPPAbaby’s website to confirm their stroller is included in the recall. From there, consumers can reach out to the company via phone, email, or online to receive their replacement discs.