Two Climbers Just Made K2 History

Two women just made history! Climbing experts Samina Baig and Afsaneh Hesamifard became the first women from each of their countries to reach the top of one of the world’s highest and most dangerous summits. Both climbed to the top of K2, along with several other climbers. Here’s what you need to know.

According to PBS, Samina, from a remote northern village in Pakistan, and Afsaneh, from Iran, set records last week. Both women, along with others in the same climbing club, reached the peak of the K2 Mountain, 28,250 feet high.

The women — who can be seen in this celebratory Tweet — were among several who reached K2’s peak last week, Karrar Haidri, chief officer of the Pakistan Alpine Club, told PBS. Another woman from Pakistan was also able to reach the peak on the same climb, arriving a few minutes after Samina.

“We are extremely proud to announce that Samina Baig, with her strong Pakistani team, successfully summited the world’s most fascinating and dangerous mountain, known as Savage Mountain, the world’s second and Pakistan’s tallest mountain, K2, at 8611 metres this morning at 7:42 am,” a statement from Samina’s team said, according to ThePrint India.

When experts say K2 is the most dangerous, they’re not kidding. The mountain on the Chinese-Pakistani border has one of the deadliest records, with most people dying on the way down. As PBS points out, only a few hundred people have reached K2’s summit, the second tallest mountain, and even fewer people make it down.

“The mountain is considered extremely difficult to climb. Not only is it the second highest after Mount Everest, its ascent and descent are considered much more challenging than the world’s highest,” PBS states. “K2 is the coldest and windiest of climbs. At places along the route, climbers must navigate nearly sheer rock faces rising 80 degrees while avoiding frequent and unpredictable avalanches.”

We can’t wait to see where these intrepid climbers go next.