Tom Brady Picks Himself Up, Buys Pickleball Team

If the rumors are true, Tom Brady appears to be having a rough go of it: he and his wife of 13 years, model Gisele Bündchen, are rumored to be in the very beginning stages of divorce following a very short-lived retirement and very rapid un-retirement from football. That’s not even to mention how the 2022 football season is going for Brady’s Buccaneers so far (though they have plenty of time to turn it around). But if all of these reports pan out to be accurate, we think we know what Tom's post-potential, not-confirmed-as-of-yet divorce hobby will be: pickleball.

In fact, Tom might already be setting the stage for his divorce hobby in this sport that is absolutely blowing up in popularity in the United States. (Could it be the next football?) CNN reports that the football star "has joined an ownership group which has bought an expansion team for the 2023 Major League Pickleball (MLP) season."

Tom is one of several athletes who have invested money into growing the sport that's like a hybrid of ping-pong, tennis, and badminton. It's not exactly similar to the high-contact sports Tom is used to putting his energy towards, but maybe it's the change he needs, and to be honest, the sport is all the rage and family friendly, too — if he wants to include the kids.

Tom's announcement that he would be un-retiring from football came only two months after he said he was stepping back from football after 22 years. In his announcement, he waxed poetic about how much support Gisele has given him over the years and how he was looking forward to "spend[ing] more time with my family and spend[ing] some time with my kids." And then he decided to return to the sport.

Several publications have reported that a divorce between the couple is in the cards, but neither has directly commented on whether that's true or not. Sources told Page Six that the pair had each hired divorce lawyers.

Last week, Tom found himself in the limelight after he made a weird joke involving a Halloween-themed grave and what would happen if anyone tried to date his 9-year-old daughter. It's clear he doesn't have a career in comedy. Still, hopefully, he's able to funnel some of his attention into his kids and pickleball.